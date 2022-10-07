muselogo1-copy

COVID-19 daily report: 1,138 new cases, 36 more deaths

While cases appear to be dropping, deaths are increasing in the Commonwealth. Roanoke County reported two new cases. Salem and Pulaski had one each.

Daily numbers are based on daily reports by the Virginia Department of Health at 5 p.m. the preceding day.

Virginia
Infections: 2,095,882 (+1,138)
Hospitalized: 56,412 (+17)     
Deaths: 21,919 (+36)

Floyd County:
Infections: 3,076 (+8)     
Deaths: 50  

Montgomery County
Infections: 23,184 (+17)   
Deaths: 167           

Radford:      
Infections: 5,606 (+9) 
Deaths: 55        

Carroll County                     
Infections: 8,504 (+2) 
Deaths: 157                          

Franklin County:
Infections: 13,150 (-3)                   
Deaths: 210  

Galax:
Infections: 3,195 (-30)                    
Deaths: 80            

Giles County:
Infections: 4,995 (+1)                               
Deaths: 52  

Patrick County:
Infections: 4,436 (-13)               
Deaths: 98

Pulaski County
Infections: 9,054 (+6)          
Deaths: 144 (+1)                                        

Roanoke:
Infections:  26,080 (+11) 
Deaths: 403                                   

Roanoke County:
Infections: 25,913 (+18)                  
Deaths: 308 (+2)         

Salem:
Infections: 6,780 (+2)    
Deaths: 105 (+1)   

© 2004-2022 Blue Ridge Muse

Leave a Reply

© 2021 Blue Ridge Muse