COVID-19 daily report: 1,138 new cases, 36 more deaths

Daily numbers are based on daily reports by the Virginia Department of Health at 5 p.m. the preceding day.
Virginia
Infections: 2,095,882 (+1,138)
Hospitalized: 56,412 (+17)
Deaths: 21,919 (+36)
Floyd County:
Infections: 3,076 (+8)
Deaths: 50
Montgomery County
Infections: 23,184 (+17)
Deaths: 167
Radford:
Infections: 5,606 (+9)
Deaths: 55
Carroll County
Infections: 8,504 (+2)
Deaths: 157
Franklin County:
Infections: 13,150 (-3)
Deaths: 210
Galax:
Infections: 3,195 (-30)
Deaths: 80
Giles County:
Infections: 4,995 (+1)
Deaths: 52
Patrick County:
Infections: 4,436 (-13)
Deaths: 98
Pulaski County
Infections: 9,054 (+6)
Deaths: 144 (+1)
Roanoke:
Infections: 26,080 (+11)
Deaths: 403
Roanoke County:
Infections: 25,913 (+18)
Deaths: 308 (+2)
Salem:
Infections: 6,780 (+2)
Deaths: 105 (+1)