Weekend adds 2,497 new COVID-19 cases and 52 more deaths

Two of Virginia's deaths were in Roanoke City.

Weekend numbers are based on reports by the Virginia Department of Health from 5 p.m. Friday to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Virginia
Infections: 2,098,379 (+2,497)
Hospitalized: 56,459 (+47)     
Deaths: 21,971 (+52)

Floyd County:
Infections: 3,078 (+2)     
Deaths: 50  

Montgomery County
Infections: 23,203 (+19)   
Deaths: 167           

Radford:      
Infections: 5,612 (+6) 
Deaths: 55        

Carroll County                     
Infections: 8,577 (+73) 
Deaths: 157                          

Franklin County:
Infections: 13,165 (+15)                   
Deaths: 210  

Galax:
Infections: 3,173 (-2)                    
Deaths: 80            

Giles County:
Infections: 4,999 (+4)                               
Deaths: 52  

Patrick County:
Infections: 4,449 (+14)               
Deaths: 98

Pulaski County
Infections: 9,054 (+8)          
Deaths: 144                                       

Roanoke:
Infections:  26,100 (+20) 
Deaths: 405 (+2)                                    

Roanoke County:
Infections: 25,913 (+63)                  
Deaths: 308        

Salem:
Infections: 6,788 (+8)    
Deaths: 105    

