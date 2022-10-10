Weekend adds 2,497 new COVID-19 cases and 52 more deaths

Weekend numbers are based on reports by the Virginia Department of Health from 5 p.m. Friday to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Virginia

Infections: 2,098,379 (+2,497)

Hospitalized: 56,459 (+47)

Deaths: 21,971 (+52)

Floyd County:

Infections: 3,078 (+2)

Deaths: 50

Montgomery County

Infections: 23,203 (+19)

Deaths: 167

Radford:

Infections: 5,612 (+6)

Deaths: 55

Carroll County

Infections: 8,577 (+73)

Deaths: 157

Franklin County:

Infections: 13,165 (+15)

Deaths: 210

Galax:

Infections: 3,173 (-2)

Deaths: 80

Giles County:

Infections: 4,999 (+4)

Deaths: 52

Patrick County:

Infections: 4,449 (+14)

Deaths: 98

Pulaski County

Infections: 9,054 (+8)

Deaths: 144

Roanoke:

Infections: 26,100 (+20)

Deaths: 405 (+2)

Roanoke County:

Infections: 25,913 (+63)

Deaths: 308

Salem:

Infections: 6,788 (+8)

Deaths: 105

