Weekend adds 2,497 new COVID-19 cases and 52 more deaths

Weekend numbers are based on reports by the Virginia Department of Health from 5 p.m. Friday to 5 p.m. Sunday.
Virginia
Infections: 2,098,379 (+2,497)
Hospitalized: 56,459 (+47)
Deaths: 21,971 (+52)
Floyd County:
Infections: 3,078 (+2)
Deaths: 50
Montgomery County
Infections: 23,203 (+19)
Deaths: 167
Radford:
Infections: 5,612 (+6)
Deaths: 55
Carroll County
Infections: 8,577 (+73)
Deaths: 157
Franklin County:
Infections: 13,165 (+15)
Deaths: 210
Galax:
Infections: 3,173 (-2)
Deaths: 80
Giles County:
Infections: 4,999 (+4)
Deaths: 52
Patrick County:
Infections: 4,449 (+14)
Deaths: 98
Pulaski County
Infections: 9,054 (+8)
Deaths: 144
Roanoke:
Infections: 26,100 (+20)
Deaths: 405 (+2)
Roanoke County:
Infections: 25,913 (+63)
Deaths: 308
Salem:
Infections: 6,788 (+8)
Deaths: 105