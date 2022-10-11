muselogo1-copy

Daily COVID-19 Va. report: 747 new cases, 25 deaths

Roanoke City has one of the Commonwealth's deaths.

Daily numbers are based on reports by the Virginia Department of Health from 5 p.m. the day before.

Virginia
Infections: 2,099,126 (+747)
Hospitalized: 56,477 (+18)     
Deaths: 21,986 (+25)

Floyd County:
Infections: 3,080 (+2)     
Deaths: 50  

Montgomery County
Infections: 23,2011 (+8)   
Deaths: 167           

Radford:      
Infections: 5,612
Deaths: 55        

Carroll County                     
Infections: 8,587 (+10) 
Deaths: 157                          

Franklin County:
Infections: 13,170 (+5)                   
Deaths: 210  

Galax:
Infections: 3,075                    
Deaths: 80            

Giles County:
Infections: 4,999                               
Deaths: 52  

Patrick County:
Infections: 4,456 (+7)               
Deaths: 98

Pulaski County
Infections: 9,064 (+2)          
Deaths: 144                                       

Roanoke:
Infections:  26,119 (+19) 
Deaths: 405 (+1)                                    

Roanoke County:
Infections: 25,9190 (+14)                  
Deaths: 308        

Salem:
Infections: 6,784 (-4)    
Deaths: 105    

© 2004-2022 Blue Ridge Muse

Leave a Reply

© 2021 Blue Ridge Muse