Daily COVID-19 Va. report: 747 new cases, 25 deaths

Daily numbers are based on reports by the Virginia Department of Health from 5 p.m. the day before.

Virginia

Infections: 2,099,126 (+747)

Hospitalized: 56,477 (+18)

Deaths: 21,986 (+25)

Floyd County:

Infections: 3,080 (+2)

Deaths: 50

Montgomery County

Infections: 23,2011 (+8)

Deaths: 167

Radford:

Infections: 5,612

Deaths: 55

Carroll County

Infections: 8,587 (+10)

Deaths: 157

Franklin County:

Infections: 13,170 (+5)

Deaths: 210

Galax:

Infections: 3,075

Deaths: 80

Giles County:

Infections: 4,999

Deaths: 52

Patrick County:

Infections: 4,456 (+7)

Deaths: 98

Pulaski County

Infections: 9,064 (+2)

Deaths: 144

Roanoke:

Infections: 26,119 (+19)

Deaths: 405 (+1)

Roanoke County:

Infections: 25,9190 (+14)

Deaths: 308

Salem:

Infections: 6,784 (-4)

Deaths: 105

