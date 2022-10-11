Daily COVID-19 Va. report: 747 new cases, 25 deaths

Daily numbers are based on reports by the Virginia Department of Health from 5 p.m. the day before.
Virginia
Infections: 2,099,126 (+747)
Hospitalized: 56,477 (+18)
Deaths: 21,986 (+25)
Floyd County:
Infections: 3,080 (+2)
Deaths: 50
Montgomery County
Infections: 23,2011 (+8)
Deaths: 167
Radford:
Infections: 5,612
Deaths: 55
Carroll County
Infections: 8,587 (+10)
Deaths: 157
Franklin County:
Infections: 13,170 (+5)
Deaths: 210
Galax:
Infections: 3,075
Deaths: 80
Giles County:
Infections: 4,999
Deaths: 52
Patrick County:
Infections: 4,456 (+7)
Deaths: 98
Pulaski County
Infections: 9,064 (+2)
Deaths: 144
Roanoke:
Infections: 26,119 (+19)
Deaths: 405 (+1)
Roanoke County:
Infections: 25,9190 (+14)
Deaths: 308
Salem:
Infections: 6,784 (-4)
Deaths: 105