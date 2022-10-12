Virginia COVID-19 daily report: 1,349 new cases, 15 more deaths

Daily numbers are based on reports by the Virginia Department of Health from 5 p.m. the day before.
Virginia
Infections: 2,100,475 (+1,349)
Hospitalized: 56,527 (+50)
Deaths: 22,001 (+15)
Floyd County:
Infections: 3,082 (+2)
Deaths: 50
Montgomery County
Infections: 23,2026 (+15)
Deaths: 168 (+1)
Radford:
Infections: 5,612
Deaths: 55
Carroll County
Infections: 8,634 (+47)
Deaths: 157
Franklin County:
Infections: 13,175 (+5)
Deaths: 210
Galax:
Infections: 3,022 (-53)
Deaths: 80
Giles County:
Infections: 4,982 (-17)
Deaths: 52
Patrick County:
Infections: 4,465 (+9)
Deaths: 98
Pulaski County
Infections: 9,067 (+3)
Deaths: 144
Roanoke:
Infections: 26,135 (+16)
Deaths: 407 (+2)
Roanoke County:
Infections: 25,997 (+7)
Deaths: 307 (-1)
Salem:
Infections: 6,785 (+1)
Deaths: 105