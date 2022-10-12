Virginia COVID-19 daily report: 1,349 new cases, 15 more deaths

Daily numbers are based on reports by the Virginia Department of Health from 5 p.m. the day before.

Virginia

Infections: 2,100,475 (+1,349)

Hospitalized: 56,527 (+50)

Deaths: 22,001 (+15)

Floyd County:

Infections: 3,082 (+2)

Deaths: 50

Montgomery County

Infections: 23,2026 (+15)

Deaths: 168 (+1)

Radford:

Infections: 5,612

Deaths: 55

Carroll County

Infections: 8,634 (+47)

Deaths: 157

Franklin County:

Infections: 13,175 (+5)

Deaths: 210

Galax:

Infections: 3,022 (-53)

Deaths: 80

Giles County:

Infections: 4,982 (-17)

Deaths: 52

Patrick County:

Infections: 4,465 (+9)

Deaths: 98

Pulaski County

Infections: 9,067 (+3)

Deaths: 144

Roanoke:

Infections: 26,135 (+16)

Deaths: 407 (+2)

Roanoke County:

Infections: 25,997 (+7)

Deaths: 307 (-1)

Salem:

Infections: 6,785 (+1)

Deaths: 105

