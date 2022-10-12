muselogo1-copy

Virginia COVID-19 daily report: 1,349 new cases, 15 more deaths

In our area, Roanoke City reported two new deaths, Montgomery County had 1 and Roanoke County dropped by 1.

Daily numbers are based on reports by the Virginia Department of Health from 5 p.m. the day before.

Virginia
Infections: 2,100,475 (+1,349)
Hospitalized: 56,527 (+50)     
Deaths: 22,001 (+15)

Floyd County:
Infections: 3,082 (+2)     
Deaths: 50  

Montgomery County
Infections: 23,2026 (+15)   
Deaths: 168 (+1)            

Radford:      
Infections: 5,612
Deaths: 55        

Carroll County                     
Infections: 8,634 (+47) 
Deaths: 157                          

Franklin County:
Infections: 13,175 (+5)                   
Deaths: 210  

Galax:
Infections: 3,022 (-53)                    
Deaths: 80            

Giles County:
Infections: 4,982 (-17)                                
Deaths: 52  

Patrick County:
Infections: 4,465 (+9)               
Deaths: 98

Pulaski County
Infections: 9,067 (+3)          
Deaths: 144                                       

Roanoke:
Infections:  26,135 (+16) 
Deaths: 407 (+2)                                    

Roanoke County:
Infections: 25,997 (+7)                  
Deaths: 307 (-1)         

Salem:
Infections: 6,785 (+1)    
Deaths: 105    

