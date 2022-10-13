muselogo1-copy

Va. COVID-19 cases drop a little with 1,227 new infections

But some area communities see spikes like 43 new cases in Floyd County while Carroll rises by 64, Franklin drops by nine and Montgomery County loses 27.

Daily numbers are based on reports by the Virginia Department of Health from 5 p.m. the day before.

Virginia
Infections: 2,101,702 (+1,227)
Hospitalized: 56,550 (+23)     
Deaths: 22,012 (+11)

Floyd County:
Infections: 3,125 (+43)     
Deaths: 50  

Montgomery County
Infections: 23,199 (-27)   
Deaths: 168           

Radford:      
Infections: 6,015 (+3) 
Deaths: 55        

Carroll County                     
Infections: 8,698 (+64) 
Deaths: 159 (+2)                           

Franklin County:
Infections: 13,166 (-9)                   
Deaths: 209 (-1)   

Galax:
Infections: 3,011 (-11)                    
Deaths: 80            

Giles County:
Infections: 4,955 (-27)                                
Deaths: 52  

Patrick County:
Infections: 4,437 (-28)               
Deaths: 98

Pulaski County
Infections: 9,072 (+5)          
Deaths: 144                                       

Roanoke:
Infections:  26,147 (+12) 
Deaths: 406 (-1)                                    

Roanoke County:
Infections: 26,010 (+13)                  
Deaths: 308 (+1)         

Salem:
Infections: 6,793 (+8)    
Deaths: 106 (+1)     

© 2004-2022 Blue Ridge Muse

Leave a Reply

© 2021 Blue Ridge Muse