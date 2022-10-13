Va. COVID-19 cases drop a little with 1,227 new infections

Daily numbers are based on reports by the Virginia Department of Health from 5 p.m. the day before.
Virginia
Infections: 2,101,702 (+1,227)
Hospitalized: 56,550 (+23)
Deaths: 22,012 (+11)
Floyd County:
Infections: 3,125 (+43)
Deaths: 50
Montgomery County
Infections: 23,199 (-27)
Deaths: 168
Radford:
Infections: 6,015 (+3)
Deaths: 55
Carroll County
Infections: 8,698 (+64)
Deaths: 159 (+2)
Franklin County:
Infections: 13,166 (-9)
Deaths: 209 (-1)
Galax:
Infections: 3,011 (-11)
Deaths: 80
Giles County:
Infections: 4,955 (-27)
Deaths: 52
Patrick County:
Infections: 4,437 (-28)
Deaths: 98
Pulaski County
Infections: 9,072 (+5)
Deaths: 144
Roanoke:
Infections: 26,147 (+12)
Deaths: 406 (-1)
Roanoke County:
Infections: 26,010 (+13)
Deaths: 308 (+1)
Salem:
Infections: 6,793 (+8)
Deaths: 106 (+1)