Va. COVID-19 adds 1,227 new cases with 55 in Carroll County

Daily numbers are based on reports by the Virginia Department of Health from 5 p.m. the day before.
Virginia
Infections: 2,102,929 (+1,227)
Hospitalized: 56,585 (+35)
Deaths: 22,032 (+20)
Floyd County:
Infections: 3,175 (+50)
Deaths: 50
Montgomery County
Infections: 23,137 (-62)
Deaths: 168
Radford:
Infections: 6,019 (+4)
Deaths: 55
Carroll County
Infections: 8,742 (+55)
Deaths: 159
Franklin County:
Infections: 13,124 (-42)
Deaths: 209
Galax:
Infections: 2,982 (-29)
Deaths: 80
Giles County:
Infections: 4,959 (+4)
Deaths: 52
Patrick County:
Infections: 4,453 (+16)
Deaths: 98
Pulaski County
Infections: 9,083 (+11)
Deaths: 144
Roanoke:
Infections: 26,156 (+9)
Deaths: 407 (+1)
Roanoke County:
Infections: 26,056 (+46)
Deaths: 308
Salem:
Infections: 6,800 (+7)
Deaths: 106