Va. COVID-19 adds 1,227 new cases with 55 in Carroll County

Daily numbers are based on reports by the Virginia Department of Health from 5 p.m. the day before.

Virginia

Infections: 2,102,929 (+1,227)

Hospitalized: 56,585 (+35)

Deaths: 22,032 (+20)

Floyd County:

Infections: 3,175 (+50)

Deaths: 50

Montgomery County

Infections: 23,137 (-62)

Deaths: 168

Radford:

Infections: 6,019 (+4)

Deaths: 55

Carroll County

Infections: 8,742 (+55)

Deaths: 159

Franklin County:

Infections: 13,124 (-42)

Deaths: 209

Galax:

Infections: 2,982 (-29)

Deaths: 80

Giles County:

Infections: 4,959 (+4)

Deaths: 52

Patrick County:

Infections: 4,453 (+16)

Deaths: 98

Pulaski County

Infections: 9,083 (+11)

Deaths: 144

Roanoke:

Infections: 26,156 (+9)

Deaths: 407 (+1)

Roanoke County:

Infections: 26,056 (+46)

Deaths: 308

Salem:

Infections: 6,800 (+7)

Deaths: 106

