Va. COVID-19 adds 1,227 new cases with 55 in Carroll County

Floyd County had 50 new infections, Roanoke County reported 46 and Franklin County 42. Montgomery County removed 62 from its death list.

Daily numbers are based on reports by the Virginia Department of Health from 5 p.m. the day before.

Virginia
Infections: 2,102,929 (+1,227)
Hospitalized: 56,585 (+35)     
Deaths: 22,032 (+20)

Floyd County:
Infections: 3,175 (+50)     
Deaths: 50  

Montgomery County
Infections: 23,137 (-62)   
Deaths: 168           

Radford:      
Infections: 6,019 (+4) 
Deaths: 55        

Carroll County                     
Infections: 8,742 (+55) 
Deaths: 159                          

Franklin County:
Infections: 13,124 (-42)                   
Deaths: 209  

Galax:
Infections: 2,982 (-29)                    
Deaths: 80            

Giles County:
Infections: 4,959 (+4)                                
Deaths: 52  

Patrick County:
Infections: 4,453 (+16)               
Deaths: 98

Pulaski County
Infections: 9,083 (+11)          
Deaths: 144                                       

Roanoke:
Infections:  26,156 (+9) 
Deaths: 407 (+1)                                    

Roanoke County:
Infections: 26,056 (+46)                  
Deaths: 308      

Salem:
Infections: 6,800 (+7)    
Deaths: 106    

