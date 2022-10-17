muselogo1-copy

Weekend Va. COVID-19 cases rise by 2,656 with nine new deaths

Area deaths include one each in Floyd, Montgomery, and Carroll counties and one in Roanoke city.

Weekend numbers are based on reports by the Virginia Department of Health from 5 p.m. Friday through 5 p.m. Sunday.

Virginia
Infections: 2,105,585 (+2.656)
Hospitalized: 56,637 (+52)     
Deaths: 22,041 (+9)

Floyd County:
Infections: 3,238 (+63)     
Deaths: 51 (+1)  

Montgomery County
Infections: 23,099 (-38)   
Deaths: 167 (-1)           

Radford:      
Infections: 6,024 (+5) 
Deaths: 55        

Carroll County                     
Infections: 8,778 (+36) 
Deaths: 160 (+1)                            

Franklin County:
Infections: 13,088 (-36)                   
Deaths: 209  

Galax:
Infections: 2,982 (0)                    
Deaths: 80            

Giles County:
Infections: 4,932 (-27)                                
Deaths: 52  

Patrick County:
Infections: 4,460 (+7)               
Deaths: 98

Pulaski County
Infections: 9,101 (+18)          
Deaths: 144                                       

Roanoke:
Infections:  26,189 (+33) 
Deaths: 408 (+1)                                    

Roanoke County:
Infections: 26,096 (+40)                  
Deaths: 308      

Salem:
Infections: 6,826 (+16)    
Deaths: 106    

© 2004-2022 Blue Ridge Muse

Leave a Reply

© 2021 Blue Ridge Muse