Weekend Va. COVID-19 cases rise by 2,656 with nine new deaths

Weekend numbers are based on reports by the Virginia Department of Health from 5 p.m. Friday through 5 p.m. Sunday.
Virginia
Infections: 2,105,585 (+2.656)
Hospitalized: 56,637 (+52)
Deaths: 22,041 (+9)
Floyd County:
Infections: 3,238 (+63)
Deaths: 51 (+1)
Montgomery County
Infections: 23,099 (-38)
Deaths: 167 (-1)
Radford:
Infections: 6,024 (+5)
Deaths: 55
Carroll County
Infections: 8,778 (+36)
Deaths: 160 (+1)
Franklin County:
Infections: 13,088 (-36)
Deaths: 209
Galax:
Infections: 2,982 (0)
Deaths: 80
Giles County:
Infections: 4,932 (-27)
Deaths: 52
Patrick County:
Infections: 4,460 (+7)
Deaths: 98
Pulaski County
Infections: 9,101 (+18)
Deaths: 144
Roanoke:
Infections: 26,189 (+33)
Deaths: 408 (+1)
Roanoke County:
Infections: 26,096 (+40)
Deaths: 308
Salem:
Infections: 6,826 (+16)
Deaths: 106