What’s happening this week

Cloudy skies, followed by some cooler weather kick off this week, as fall colors will soon be on the ground from the wet weather last week. The forecasted high Monday is 60 degrees with an overnight low of 29. We can expect temperatures below freezing on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday nights with highs in the lower 40s Tuesday, 49 Wednesday, and 53 on Thursday with lowes climbing above freezing by the weekend.

In sports, volleyball is at Alleghany High Tuesday evening and cross country runs at Blacksburg on Wednesday.

JV and Varsity volleyball returns home Thursday to face Radford in the Alan Cantrell Court at Floyd County High School. JV starts at 5:30 p.m. and Varsity is scheduled to begin at 7.

The Varsity football Buffaloes face Radford at 7 p.m. Friday on Coach Beale Field.

Floyd County Circuit Court holds hearings on a moderate docket and I’ll be picking up the unsealed indictments from the court’s grand jury sessions in the first week of October,

Note for your November calendar. Daylight Savings Time ends at 2 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 6th. Set your clock back before you go to bed on Saturday night.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Print

Twitter

Reddit

Pinterest

