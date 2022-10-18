muselogo1-copy

COVID-19 Va. daily report: 942 more cases, 16 new deaths

Only a few localities are showing wide swings in numbers. No new area deaths.

Daily numbers are based on reports by the Virginia Department of Health from 5 p.m. on the previous day.

Virginia
Infections: 2,106,527 (+942)
Hospitalized: 56,692 (+55)     
Deaths: 22,057 (+16)

Floyd County:
Infections: 3,242 (+4)     
Deaths: 51

Montgomery County
Infections: 23,103 (+4)   
Deaths: 167           

Radford:      
Infections: 6,026 (+2) 
Deaths: 55        

Carroll County                     
Infections: 8,784 (+6) 
Deaths: 160                            

Franklin County:
Infections: 13,095 (+7)                   
Deaths: 209  

Galax:
Infections: 2,983 (+1)                    
Deaths: 80            

Giles County:
Infections: 4,908 (-24)                                
Deaths: 52  

Patrick County:
Infections: 4,465 (+5)               
Deaths: 98

Pulaski County
Infections: 9,092 (-9)          
Deaths: 144                                       

Roanoke:
Infections:  26,199 (+10) 
Deaths: 408                                     

Roanoke County:
Infections: 26,117 (+21)                  
Deaths: 308      

Salem:
Infections: 6,815 (-1)    
Deaths: 106    

© 2004-2022 Blue Ridge Muse

Leave a Reply

© 2021 Blue Ridge Muse