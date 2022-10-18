COVID-19 Va. daily report: 942 more cases, 16 new deaths

Daily numbers are based on reports by the Virginia Department of Health from 5 p.m. on the previous day.

Virginia

Infections: 2,106,527 (+942)

Hospitalized: 56,692 (+55)

Deaths: 22,057 (+16)

Floyd County:

Infections: 3,242 (+4)

Deaths: 51

Montgomery County

Infections: 23,103 (+4)

Deaths: 167

Radford:

Infections: 6,026 (+2)

Deaths: 55

Carroll County

Infections: 8,784 (+6)

Deaths: 160

Franklin County:

Infections: 13,095 (+7)

Deaths: 209

Galax:

Infections: 2,983 (+1)

Deaths: 80

Giles County:

Infections: 4,908 (-24)

Deaths: 52

Patrick County:

Infections: 4,465 (+5)

Deaths: 98

Pulaski County

Infections: 9,092 (-9)

Deaths: 144

Roanoke:

Infections: 26,199 (+10)

Deaths: 408

Roanoke County:

Infections: 26,117 (+21)

Deaths: 308

Salem:

Infections: 6,815 (-1)

Deaths: 106

