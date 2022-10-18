COVID-19 Va. daily report: 942 more cases, 16 new deaths

Daily numbers are based on reports by the Virginia Department of Health from 5 p.m. on the previous day.
Virginia
Infections: 2,106,527 (+942)
Hospitalized: 56,692 (+55)
Deaths: 22,057 (+16)
Floyd County:
Infections: 3,242 (+4)
Deaths: 51
Montgomery County
Infections: 23,103 (+4)
Deaths: 167
Radford:
Infections: 6,026 (+2)
Deaths: 55
Carroll County
Infections: 8,784 (+6)
Deaths: 160
Franklin County:
Infections: 13,095 (+7)
Deaths: 209
Galax:
Infections: 2,983 (+1)
Deaths: 80
Giles County:
Infections: 4,908 (-24)
Deaths: 52
Patrick County:
Infections: 4,465 (+5)
Deaths: 98
Pulaski County
Infections: 9,092 (-9)
Deaths: 144
Roanoke:
Infections: 26,199 (+10)
Deaths: 408
Roanoke County:
Infections: 26,117 (+21)
Deaths: 308
Salem:
Infections: 6,815 (-1)
Deaths: 106