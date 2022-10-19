Va. COVID-19 cases rise by 1,274 cases, 20 deaths

Daily numbers are based on reports by the Virginia Department of Health from 5 p.m. on the previous day.
Virginia
Infections: 2,107,801 (+1,274)
Hospitalized: 56,740 (+48)
Deaths: 22,077 (+20)
Floyd County:
Infections: 3,242 (0)
Deaths: 51
Montgomery County
Infections: 23,110 (+7)
Deaths: 167
Radford:
Infections: 6,028 (+2)
Deaths: 55
Carroll County
Infections: 8,786 (+2)
Deaths: 160
Franklin County:
Infections: 13,109 (+14)
Deaths: 210 (+1)
Galax:
Infections: 2,984 (+1)
Deaths: 81 (+1)
Giles County:
Infections: 4,896 (-12)
Deaths: 52
Patrick County:
Infections: 4,475 (+10)
Deaths: 98
Pulaski County
Infections: 9,096 (+4)
Deaths: 147 (+3)
Roanoke:
Infections: 26,207 (+8)
Deaths: 408
Roanoke County:
Infections: 26,124 (+7)
Deaths: 308
Salem:
Infections: 6,820 (+5)
Deaths: 106