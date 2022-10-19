muselogo1-copy

Va. COVID-19 cases rise by 1,274 cases, 20 deaths

In our area, four died in Pulaski County, along with one each in Galax and Franklin County..

Daily numbers are based on reports by the Virginia Department of Health from 5 p.m. on the previous day.

Virginia
Infections: 2,107,801 (+1,274)
Hospitalized: 56,740 (+48)     
Deaths: 22,077 (+20)

Floyd County:
Infections: 3,242 (0)     
Deaths: 51

Montgomery County
Infections: 23,110 (+7)   
Deaths: 167           

Radford:      
Infections: 6,028 (+2) 
Deaths: 55        

Carroll County                     
Infections: 8,786 (+2) 
Deaths: 160                            

Franklin County:
Infections: 13,109 (+14)                   
Deaths: 210 (+1)  

Galax:
Infections: 2,984 (+1)                    
Deaths: 81 (+1)            

Giles County:
Infections: 4,896 (-12)                                
Deaths: 52  

Patrick County:
Infections: 4,475 (+10)               
Deaths: 98

Pulaski County
Infections: 9,096 (+4)          
Deaths: 147 (+3)                                       

Roanoke:
Infections:  26,207 (+8) 
Deaths: 408                                     

Roanoke County:
Infections: 26,124 (+7)                  
Deaths: 308      

Salem:
Infections: 6,820 (+5)    
Deaths: 106    

