muselogo1-copy

Buffaloes face Radford Thursday for volleyball and football Friday

Buffaloes quarterback Rylan Swortzel fires off another completed pass in win over Patrick County earlier this season.
The football game Friday night is the last home regular season match for the season while volleyball plays at home tonight, Glenvar next week and then closes out the season at home on the 27th.

Radford High School’s Bobcats face the Floyd County High School’s Lady Buffaloes JV and Varsity volleyball teams Thursday on the Alan Cantrell Court. Game times are 5;30 p.m. for JV and 7:00 p.m. for Varsity.

The Lady Buffs Varsity snapped a four-game losing streak with 3-0 shutout of the Alleghany Mountaineers in Covington Tuesday and goes up against Radford Friday with a 7-9 record.

On Friday, the Buffaloes Varsity football squad faces the Mountaineers on the Coach Beale field for the last game of the home season. The Buffs go into the game 6-1 with a six-game winning streak.

The National Weather Service office in Blacksburg forecast a clear weather night after a sunny Friday with temperatures forecast to be around 49 degrees at kickoff at 7 p.m.

See you at the games.

Jasmine Yuvanavattana (right) of the Buffaloes handles a Patrick County serve at a game earlier this season. (All photos of the games earlier this season by Doug Thompson)

© 2004-2022 Blue Ridge Muse

Leave a Reply

© 2021 Blue Ridge Muse