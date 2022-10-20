Buffaloes face Radford Thursday for volleyball and football Friday

Radford High School’s Bobcats face the Floyd County High School’s Lady Buffaloes JV and Varsity volleyball teams Thursday on the Alan Cantrell Court. Game times are 5;30 p.m. for JV and 7:00 p.m. for Varsity.
The Lady Buffs Varsity snapped a four-game losing streak with 3-0 shutout of the Alleghany Mountaineers in Covington Tuesday and goes up against Radford Friday with a 7-9 record.
On Friday, the Buffaloes Varsity football squad faces the Mountaineers on the Coach Beale field for the last game of the home season. The Buffs go into the game 6-1 with a six-game winning streak.
The National Weather Service office in Blacksburg forecast a clear weather night after a sunny Friday with temperatures forecast to be around 49 degrees at kickoff at 7 p.m.
See you at the games.