Daily Va. COVID-19 report shows 1,186 new cases, 14 more deaths

Roanoke City reports the only area death.

Daily numbers are based on reports by the Virginia Department of Health from 5 p.m. on the previous day.

Virginia
Infections: 2,108,967 (+1,186)
Hospitalized: 56,762 (+22)     
Deaths: 22,077 (+14)

Floyd County:
Infections: 3,285 (+43)     
Deaths: 51

Montgomery County
Infections: 23,081 (-28)   
Deaths: 166 (-1)           

Radford:      
Infections: 6,029 (+1) 
Deaths: 55        

Carroll County                     
Infections: 8,796 (+10) 
Deaths: 160                            

Franklin County:
Infections: 13,118 (+9)                   
Deaths: 210  

Galax:
Infections: 2,992 (+8)                    
Deaths: 81            

Giles County:
Infections: 4,900 (+4)                                
Deaths: 52  

Patrick County:
Infections: 4,478 (+3)               
Deaths: 98

Pulaski County
Infections: 9,107 (+11)          
Deaths: 147                                       

Roanoke:
Infections:  26,220 (+13) 
Deaths: 409 (+1)                                     

Roanoke County:
Infections: 26,148 (+24)                  
Deaths: 308      

Salem:
Infections: 6,821 (+1)    
Deaths: 106    

