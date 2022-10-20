Daily Va. COVID-19 report shows 1,186 new cases, 14 more deaths

Daily numbers are based on reports by the Virginia Department of Health from 5 p.m. on the previous day.
Virginia
Infections: 2,108,967 (+1,186)
Hospitalized: 56,762 (+22)
Deaths: 22,077 (+14)
Floyd County:
Infections: 3,285 (+43)
Deaths: 51
Montgomery County
Infections: 23,081 (-28)
Deaths: 166 (-1)
Radford:
Infections: 6,029 (+1)
Deaths: 55
Carroll County
Infections: 8,796 (+10)
Deaths: 160
Franklin County:
Infections: 13,118 (+9)
Deaths: 210
Galax:
Infections: 2,992 (+8)
Deaths: 81
Giles County:
Infections: 4,900 (+4)
Deaths: 52
Patrick County:
Infections: 4,478 (+3)
Deaths: 98
Pulaski County
Infections: 9,107 (+11)
Deaths: 147
Roanoke:
Infections: 26,220 (+13)
Deaths: 409 (+1)
Roanoke County:
Infections: 26,148 (+24)
Deaths: 308
Salem:
Infections: 6,821 (+1)
Deaths: 106