Daily Va. COVID-19 report shows 1,186 new cases, 14 more deaths

Daily numbers are based on reports by the Virginia Department of Health from 5 p.m. on the previous day.

Virginia

Infections: 2,108,967 (+1,186)

Hospitalized: 56,762 (+22)

Deaths: 22,077 (+14)

Floyd County:

Infections: 3,285 (+43)

Deaths: 51

Montgomery County

Infections: 23,081 (-28)

Deaths: 166 (-1)

Radford:

Infections: 6,029 (+1)

Deaths: 55

Carroll County

Infections: 8,796 (+10)

Deaths: 160

Franklin County:

Infections: 13,118 (+9)

Deaths: 210

Galax:

Infections: 2,992 (+8)

Deaths: 81

Giles County:

Infections: 4,900 (+4)

Deaths: 52

Patrick County:

Infections: 4,478 (+3)

Deaths: 98

Pulaski County

Infections: 9,107 (+11)

Deaths: 147

Roanoke:

Infections: 26,220 (+13)

Deaths: 409 (+1)

Roanoke County:

Infections: 26,148 (+24)

Deaths: 308

Salem:

Infections: 6,821 (+1)

Deaths: 106

