Mia Spangler delivers a point across the net.

The Floyd County High School Lady Buffaloes varsity volleyball squad won the second match of a four-game spread with the Radford Bobcats Thursday at the Alan Cantrell Court, dropping their record to 7-10 with two games left in the regular season, including Senior Night at home against Carroll County next Thursday.

The Junior Varsity Lady Buffs swept the Radford ladies 2-0. The game was also the annual benefit for Breast Cancer Survivors. More photos and game details in next week’s Floyd Press.

Maria Garcia-Diaz handles a serve from Radford.

Differing reactions from the Lady Buffaloes bench.

Carleigh Craig keeps her eye on the ball

Maria Garcia-Diaz sends a strong point over the net

Jasmine Locke and Mia Spangler block a shot.

