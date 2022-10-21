Friday Va. COVID-19 report shows 1,104 new cases, 31 more deaths

Daily numbers are based on reports by the Virginia Department of Health from 5 p.m. on the previous day.

Virginia

Infections: 2,110,071 (+1,104)

Hospitalized: 56,782 (+20)

Deaths: 22,108 (+31)

Floyd County:

Infections: 3,296 (+11)

Deaths: 51

Montgomery County

Infections: 23,078 (-3)

Deaths: 166

Radford:

Infections: 6,030 (+1)

Deaths: 55

Carroll County

Infections: 8,788 (-8)

Deaths: 159 (-1)

Franklin County:

Infections: 13,122 (+4)

Deaths: 210

Galax:

Infections: 2,989 (-3)

Deaths: 81

Giles County:

Infections: 4,903 (+3)

Deaths: 52

Patrick County:

Infections: 4,482 (+4)

Deaths: 99 (+1)

Pulaski County

Infections: 9,109 (+2)

Deaths: 147

Roanoke:

Infections: 26,227 (+7)

Deaths: 409

Roanoke County:

Infections: 26,161 (+13)

Deaths: 308

Salem:

Infections: 6,827 (+6)

Deaths: 106

