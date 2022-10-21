muselogo1-copy

Friday Va. COVID-19 report shows 1,104 new cases, 31 more deaths

One area death in Patrick County. Floyd County added 11 new cases after more than 40 on Thursday.

Daily numbers are based on reports by the Virginia Department of Health from 5 p.m. on the previous day.

Virginia
Infections: 2,110,071 (+1,104)
Hospitalized: 56,782 (+20)     
Deaths: 22,108 (+31)

Floyd County:
Infections: 3,296 (+11)     
Deaths: 51

Montgomery County
Infections: 23,078 (-3)   
Deaths: 166         

Radford:      
Infections: 6,030 (+1) 
Deaths: 55        

Carroll County                     
Infections: 8,788 (-8) 
Deaths: 159 (-1)                             

Franklin County:
Infections: 13,122 (+4)                   
Deaths: 210  

Galax:
Infections: 2,989 (-3)                    
Deaths: 81            

Giles County:
Infections: 4,903 (+3)                               
Deaths: 52  

Patrick County:
Infections: 4,482 (+4)               
Deaths: 99 (+1) 

Pulaski County
Infections: 9,109 (+2)          
Deaths: 147                                       

Roanoke:
Infections:  26,227 (+7) 
Deaths: 409                                     

Roanoke County:
Infections: 26,161 (+13)                  
Deaths: 308      

Salem:
Infections: 6,827 (+6)    
Deaths: 106    

