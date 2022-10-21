Friday Va. COVID-19 report shows 1,104 new cases, 31 more deaths

Daily numbers are based on reports by the Virginia Department of Health from 5 p.m. on the previous day.
Virginia
Infections: 2,110,071 (+1,104)
Hospitalized: 56,782 (+20)
Deaths: 22,108 (+31)
Floyd County:
Infections: 3,296 (+11)
Deaths: 51
Montgomery County
Infections: 23,078 (-3)
Deaths: 166
Radford:
Infections: 6,030 (+1)
Deaths: 55
Carroll County
Infections: 8,788 (-8)
Deaths: 159 (-1)
Franklin County:
Infections: 13,122 (+4)
Deaths: 210
Galax:
Infections: 2,989 (-3)
Deaths: 81
Giles County:
Infections: 4,903 (+3)
Deaths: 52
Patrick County:
Infections: 4,482 (+4)
Deaths: 99 (+1)
Pulaski County
Infections: 9,109 (+2)
Deaths: 147
Roanoke:
Infections: 26,227 (+7)
Deaths: 409
Roanoke County:
Infections: 26,161 (+13)
Deaths: 308
Salem:
Infections: 6,827 (+6)
Deaths: 106