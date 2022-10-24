muselogo1-copy

Weekend brings 2,468 new COVID-19 cases to Virginia

The report lists 10 new deaths in Virginia but none in our area.

Daily numbers are based on reports by the Virginia Department of Health from 5 p.m. Friday to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Virginia
Infections: 2,112,539 (+2,468)
Hospitalized: 56,807 (+25)     
Deaths: 22,118 (+10)

Floyd County:
Infections: 3,298 (+2)     
Deaths: 51

Montgomery County
Infections: 23,106 (+28)   
Deaths: 166         

Radford:      
Infections: 6,034 (+4) 
Deaths: 55        

Carroll County                     
Infections: 8,769 (-18) 
Deaths: 157 (-2)                             

Franklin County:
Infections: 13,144 (+20)                   
Deaths: 210  

Galax:
Infections: 2,993 (+4)                    
Deaths: 81            

Giles County:
Infections: 4,906 (+3)                               
Deaths: 52  

Patrick County:
Infections: 4,485 (+3)               
Deaths: 99 

Pulaski County
Infections: 9,113 (+4)          
Deaths: 147                                       

Roanoke:
Infections:  26,239 (+12) 
Deaths: 409                                     

Roanoke County:
Infections: 26,207 (+46)                  
Deaths: 308      

Salem:
Infections: 6,821 (+3)    
Deaths: 106    

