Weekend brings 2,468 new COVID-19 cases to Virginia

Daily numbers are based on reports by the Virginia Department of Health from 5 p.m. Friday to 5 p.m. Sunday.
Virginia
Infections: 2,112,539 (+2,468)
Hospitalized: 56,807 (+25)
Deaths: 22,118 (+10)
Floyd County:
Infections: 3,298 (+2)
Deaths: 51
Montgomery County
Infections: 23,106 (+28)
Deaths: 166
Radford:
Infections: 6,034 (+4)
Deaths: 55
Carroll County
Infections: 8,769 (-18)
Deaths: 157 (-2)
Franklin County:
Infections: 13,144 (+20)
Deaths: 210
Galax:
Infections: 2,993 (+4)
Deaths: 81
Giles County:
Infections: 4,906 (+3)
Deaths: 52
Patrick County:
Infections: 4,485 (+3)
Deaths: 99
Pulaski County
Infections: 9,113 (+4)
Deaths: 147
Roanoke:
Infections: 26,239 (+12)
Deaths: 409
Roanoke County:
Infections: 26,207 (+46)
Deaths: 308
Salem:
Infections: 6,821 (+3)
Deaths: 106