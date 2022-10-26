COVID-19 Va. daily report: 1,206 new cases and 17 deaths

(Based on daily reports by the Virginia Department of Health and are numbers at 5 p.m. the day before.)

Virginia

Infections: 2,114,758 (+1,206)

Hospitalized: 56,841 (+34)

Deaths: 22,155 (+17)

Floyd County:

Infections: 3,348 (+3)

Deaths: 52 (+1)

Montgomery County

Infections: 23,103 (+39)

Deaths: 166

Radford:

Infections: 5,962 (-59)

Deaths: 55

Carroll County

Infections: 8,786 (+6)

Deaths: 157

Franklin County:

Infections: 13,157 (+9)

Deaths: 212 (+2)

Galax:

Infections: 2,999 (+6)

Deaths: 81

Giles County:

Infections: 4,900 (+3)

Deaths: 52

Patrick County:

Infections: 4,492(+3)

Deaths: 99

Pulaski County

Infections: 9,131 (+29)

Deaths: 148

Roanoke:

Infections: 26,236 ()

Deaths: 409

Roanoke County:

Infections: 26,251 (+17)

Deaths: 309

Salem:

Infections: 6,821 (+3)

Deaths: 106

