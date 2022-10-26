muselogo1-copy

COVID-19 Va. daily report: 1,206 new cases and 17 deaths

New deaths in our area included two in Franklin County and one in Floyd County.

(Based on daily reports by the Virginia Department of Health and are numbers at 5 p.m. the day before.)

Virginia
Infections: 2,114,758 (+1,206)
Hospitalized: 56,841 (+34)     
Deaths: 22,155 (+17)

Floyd County:
Infections: 3,348 (+3)     
Deaths: 52 (+1)

Montgomery County
Infections: 23,103 (+39)   
Deaths: 166         

Radford:      
Infections: 5,962 (-59) 
Deaths: 55        

Carroll County                     
Infections: 8,786 (+6) 
Deaths: 157                              

Franklin County:
Infections: 13,157 (+9)                   
Deaths: 212 (+2)  

Galax:
Infections: 2,999 (+6)                    
Deaths: 81            

Giles County:
Infections: 4,900 (+3)                               
Deaths: 52  

Patrick County:
Infections: 4,492(+3)               
Deaths: 99 

Pulaski County
Infections: 9,131 (+29)          
Deaths: 148                                       

Roanoke:
Infections:  26,236 () 
Deaths: 409                                     

Roanoke County:
Infections: 26,251 (+17)                  
Deaths: 309      

Salem:
Infections: 6,821 (+3)    
Deaths: 106    

