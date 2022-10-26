COVID-19 Va. daily report: 1,206 new cases and 17 deaths

(Based on daily reports by the Virginia Department of Health and are numbers at 5 p.m. the day before.)
Virginia
Infections: 2,114,758 (+1,206)
Hospitalized: 56,841 (+34)
Deaths: 22,155 (+17)
Floyd County:
Infections: 3,348 (+3)
Deaths: 52 (+1)
Montgomery County
Infections: 23,103 (+39)
Deaths: 166
Radford:
Infections: 5,962 (-59)
Deaths: 55
Carroll County
Infections: 8,786 (+6)
Deaths: 157
Franklin County:
Infections: 13,157 (+9)
Deaths: 212 (+2)
Galax:
Infections: 2,999 (+6)
Deaths: 81
Giles County:
Infections: 4,900 (+3)
Deaths: 52
Patrick County:
Infections: 4,492(+3)
Deaths: 99
Pulaski County
Infections: 9,131 (+29)
Deaths: 148
Roanoke:
Infections: 26,236 ()
Deaths: 409
Roanoke County:
Infections: 26,251 (+17)
Deaths: 309
Salem:
Infections: 6,821 (+3)
Deaths: 106