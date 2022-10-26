Volleyball Lady Buffaloes take on Carroll County Thursday

The last regular season home game for the Lady Buffaloes JV and Varsity volleyball squads is set for Thursday in the Alan Cantrell Court at FCHS against Carroll County High’s Cavaliers Thursday afternoon, starting at 5:30 p.m. for JV and Varsity at 7 p.m.
It is also Senior Night for the team’s two 12th graders: Maria Garcia-Diaz and Mallory Cockram.
The Varsity Ladies fell to Glenvar on the road Tuesday and go against Carroll County with a 7-11-0 record while the JV Lady Buffs lost 0-2 after a big shutout of Radford last week.
The volleyball match is the only home game this week. The Buffaloes varsity football team heads to Covington Friday to play Alleghany County and is on the road next week to face Carroll County.
As the fall season of high school sports heads for playoffs, the FCHS golf team is again State Champs. A conflict of assignments did not allow me to shoot photos of the team’s match this year but I join in congratulating the squad for another state title.
Lady golfer McKenzie Weddle, a member of the state championship-winning team, also tied for third in the Virginia High School Girls Open at Twin Lakes Golf Club at Clifton on Monday. She will continue a golf career at Radford University. Our congratulations to her.
See you at the Lady Buffaloes volleyball match on Thursday.