Some large shifts in numbers in new Virginia COVID-18 numbers

The daily reports show 1,302 new cases in the Commonwealth, but Radford's cases dropped by 248 while neighboring Pulaski County added 162 and Montgomery County's count went up by 81.

(Based on daily reports by the Virginia Department of Health and are numbers at 5 p.m. the day before.)

Virginia
Infections: 2,116,060 (+1,302)
Hospitalized: 56,889 (+48)     
Deaths: 22,171 (+16)

Floyd County:
Infections: 3,355 (+7)     
Deaths: 52

Montgomery County
Infections: 23,184 (+81)   
Deaths: 166         

Radford:      
Infections: 5,714 (-248) 
Deaths: 5 (-1)        

Carroll County                     
Infections: 8,790 (+4) 
Deaths: 157                              

Franklin County:
Infections: 13,158 (+1)                   
Deaths: 212  

Galax:
Infections: 2,998 (-1)                    
Deaths: 81            

Giles County:
Infections: 4,901 (+1)                               
Deaths: 52  

Patrick County:
Infections: 4,500 (+8)               
Deaths: 99 

Pulaski County
Infections: 9,293 (+162)          
Deaths: 149 (+1)                                       

Roanoke:
Infections:  26,232 (-4) 
Deaths: 409                                     

Roanoke County:
Infections: 26,309 (+58)                  
Deaths: 309      

Salem:
Infections: 6,824 (+3)    
Deaths: 106    

