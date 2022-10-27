Some large shifts in numbers in new Virginia COVID-18 numbers

(Based on daily reports by the Virginia Department of Health and are numbers at 5 p.m. the day before.)
Virginia
Infections: 2,116,060 (+1,302)
Hospitalized: 56,889 (+48)
Deaths: 22,171 (+16)
Floyd County:
Infections: 3,355 (+7)
Deaths: 52
Montgomery County
Infections: 23,184 (+81)
Deaths: 166
Radford:
Infections: 5,714 (-248)
Deaths: 5 (-1)
Carroll County
Infections: 8,790 (+4)
Deaths: 157
Franklin County:
Infections: 13,158 (+1)
Deaths: 212
Galax:
Infections: 2,998 (-1)
Deaths: 81
Giles County:
Infections: 4,901 (+1)
Deaths: 52
Patrick County:
Infections: 4,500 (+8)
Deaths: 99
Pulaski County
Infections: 9,293 (+162)
Deaths: 149 (+1)
Roanoke:
Infections: 26,232 (-4)
Deaths: 409
Roanoke County:
Infections: 26,309 (+58)
Deaths: 309
Salem:
Infections: 6,824 (+3)
Deaths: 106