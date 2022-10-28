Lady Buffs fall to Carroll County on volleyball Senior Night

Jasmine Yuvanavattana keeps a ball in play

Floyd County High School’s Lady Buffaloes fell to Carrol County’s Cavaliers 0-3 Thursday in the last home game of the volleyball regular season but will host Martinsville on Tuesday of next week for the first round of regional playoffs.

The Lady Buffs fell in three straight sets. The loss gives them a 7-12 in a week that included a 0-4 loss to Glenvar on the road Tuesday.

On Senior Night, the Lady Buffs and fans honored 12th graders Mallory Cockram and Maria Garcia-Diaz.

The JV Lady Buffs won the first set against the Cavs but fell 1-2 by the end.

On Friday, the football Buffaloes make the long trek to Covington to face Alleghany County High for its second-to-last regular season match. The Buffs face Carroll County’s Cavaliers in Hillsville to finish out the season. Earlier this season, the 7-2 Buffaloes beat the Cavs 23-14 at home.

More details in next week’s Floyd Press.

Mia Spangler powers the ball over the net.

Senior Maria Garcia-Diaz fight to keep the ball in play.

Senior Mallory Cockram sends another point over the net.

Mia Spangler (left) and Maria Garcia-Diaz block the ball and send it back over the net.

Mallory Cockram blocks a Carroll County attempt to score a point.

Seniors Mallory Cockram (#12) and Maria Garcia-Diaz with their families.

In JV action, Natalie Morris of the Lady Buffs sends the ball over the net.

Fans (young and younger) watch Karley Horton of the JV team set up a return

Share this: Email

Facebook

Print

Twitter

Reddit

Pinterest

