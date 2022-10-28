Friday Va. COVID-19 report: 1,528 new cases, 18 deaths

(Based on daily reports by the Virginia Department of Health and are numbers at 5 p.m. the day before.)
Virginia
Infections: 2,117,608 (+1,548)
Hospitalized: 56,925 (+36)
Deaths: 22,189 (+18)
Floyd County:
Infections: 3,357 (+2)
Deaths: 52
Montgomery County
Infections: 23,232 (+48)
Deaths: 166
Radford:
Infections: 5,570 (-144)
Deaths: 55 (+1)
Carroll County
Infections: 8,794 (+4)
Deaths: 157
Franklin County:
Infections: 13,172 (+14)
Deaths: 212
Galax:
Infections: 3,014 (16)
Deaths: 81
Giles County:
Infections: 4,907 (+6)
Deaths: 54 (+2)
Patrick County:
Infections: 4,499 (-1)
Deaths: 99
Pulaski County
Infections: 9,405 (+112)
Deaths: 150 (+1)
Roanoke:
Infections: 26,258 (+26)
Deaths: 411 (+2)
Roanoke County:
Infections: 26,332 (+23)
Deaths: 307 (-2)
Salem:
Infections: 6,824 (+0)
Deaths: 106