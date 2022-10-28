muselogo1-copy

Friday Va. COVID-19 report: 1,528 new cases, 18 deaths

Montgomery County reported 48 new cases while Radford dropped 144 with 2 deaths. Pulaski County had 115 new cases with 1 death. Gile and Roanoke Counties listed two deaths each.

(Based on daily reports by the Virginia Department of Health and are numbers at 5 p.m. the day before.)

Virginia
Infections: 2,117,608 (+1,548)
Hospitalized: 56,925 (+36)     
Deaths: 22,189 (+18)

Floyd County:
Infections: 3,357 (+2)     
Deaths: 52

Montgomery County
Infections: 23,232 (+48)   
Deaths: 166         

Radford:      
Infections: 5,570 (-144) 
Deaths: 55 (+1)        

Carroll County                     
Infections: 8,794 (+4) 
Deaths: 157                              

Franklin County:
Infections: 13,172 (+14)                   
Deaths: 212  

Galax:
Infections: 3,014 (16)                    
Deaths: 81            

Giles County:
Infections: 4,907 (+6)                               
Deaths: 54 (+2)  

Patrick County:
Infections: 4,499 (-1)               
Deaths: 99 

Pulaski County
Infections: 9,405 (+112)          
Deaths: 150 (+1)                                       

Roanoke:
Infections:  26,258 (+26) 
Deaths: 411 (+2)                                    

Roanoke County:
Infections: 26,332 (+23)                  
Deaths: 307 (-2)      

Salem:
Infections: 6,824 (+0)    
Deaths: 106    

