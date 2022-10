Alleghany High Mountaineers beat the Floyd County Buffaloes 28-6 Friday in Covington. The Buff finish out their regular season on the road again against Carroll County High in Hillsville on Friday of next week.

The loss Friday puts the Buffalo’s record at 6-3 going into the game with the Carroll Cavaliers. A win might help their regional playoff pairings. Previously undefeated Radford went down against Glenvar Friday night.

More details in next week’s Floyd Press.

