Va. weekend COVID-19 cases up by 2,672 with 10 deaths

(Based on daily reports by the Virginia Department of Health and are numbers from 5 p.m. Friday through 5 p.m. Sunday.)
Virginia
Infections: 2,120,280 (+2,672)
Hospitalized: 56,959 (+34)
Deaths: 22,199 (+10)
Floyd County:
Infections: 3,369 (+12)
Deaths: 52
Montgomery County
Infections: 23,301 (+68)
Deaths: 166
Radford:
Infections: 5,570 (-50)
Deaths: 54 (-1)
Carroll County
Infections: 8,806 (+12)
Deaths: 157
Franklin County:
Infections: 13,193 (+21)
Deaths: 212
Galax:
Infections: 3,018 (+4)
Deaths: 81
Giles County:
Infections: 4,918 (+11)
Deaths: 54
Patrick County:
Infections: 4,504 (+5)
Deaths: 99
Pulaski County
Infections: 9,444 (+39)
Deaths: 151 (+1)
Roanoke:
Infections: 26,279 (+21)
Deaths: 412 (+1)
Roanoke County:
Infections: 26,342 (+10)
Deaths: 307 (+1)
Salem:
Infections: 6,830 (+6)
Deaths: 106