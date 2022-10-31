muselogo1-copy

Va. weekend COVID-19 cases up by 2,672 with 10 deaths

Montgomery cases up by 68 with two days of counting while Radford dropped by 50. Floyd County had 12 new cases. One death in Roanoke city plus 1 each in Pulaski and Roanoke counties.

(Based on daily reports by the Virginia Department of Health and are numbers from 5 p.m. Friday through 5 p.m. Sunday.)

Virginia
Infections: 2,120,280 (+2,672)
Hospitalized: 56,959 (+34)     
Deaths: 22,199 (+10)

Floyd County:
Infections: 3,369 (+12)     
Deaths: 52

Montgomery County
Infections: 23,301 (+68)   
Deaths: 166         

Radford:      
Infections: 5,570 (-50) 
Deaths: 54 (-1)        

Carroll County                     
Infections: 8,806 (+12) 
Deaths: 157                              

Franklin County:
Infections: 13,193 (+21)                   
Deaths: 212  

Galax:
Infections: 3,018 (+4)                    
Deaths: 81            

Giles County:
Infections: 4,918 (+11)                               
Deaths: 54  

Patrick County:
Infections: 4,504 (+5)               
Deaths: 99 

Pulaski County
Infections: 9,444 (+39)          
Deaths: 151 (+1)                                      

Roanoke:
Infections:  26,279 (+21) 
Deaths: 412 (+1)                                    

Roanoke County:
Infections: 26,342 (+10)                  
Deaths: 307 (+1)      

Salem:
Infections: 6,830 (+6)    
Deaths: 106    

