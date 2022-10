Floyd County High School’s Lady Buffaloes varsity opens regional play Tuesday on the Allan Cantrell Court against Martinsville. Game time is 6 p.m. as the 7-12 Lady Buffs go up against the Bulldogs (4-16).

In football, the Buffaloes face the Carroll County Cavaliers in Hillsville Friday at 7 p.m. The Buffs beat the Cavs 24-12 at home earlier this season and go into the game with a 6-3 record against the 2-7 Carroll County team.

Playoffs for football are expected to start next week.

Buffaloes quarterback Rylan Swortzel piles on more running yardage in 24-12 over Carroll County earlier in the season. (Photos Doug Thompson)

