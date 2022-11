Evie Williams sends the ball over the net.

Floyd County High School’s Lady Buffaloes volleyball team took the first round of regional playoffs at home Tuesday evening with a dominating e 3-1 eom win over the Martinsville Bobcats 0n the Alan Cantrell Court: 25-8,25-11,24-26,25-13.

The win takes the Lady Buffs into the second round against Patrick County High in Stuart at 6 p.m. Thursday.

Jasmine Locke returns the ball.

Jasmine Yuvanavattana sets up a return under the watchful eye of Natasha Yuvanavattana.

Evie Williams handles a serve.

Maria Garcia-Diaz serves as Jasmine Yuvanavattana waits for a Martinsville return.

