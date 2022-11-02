muselogo1-copy

Two-day COVID-19 (Monday-Tuesday) report shows 2,159 new cases

A conflict prevented us from gathering the report for Tuesday, so both Monday and Tuesday are included in today's number.

(Based on daily reports by the Virginia Department of Health and are numbers from 5 p.m. Friday through 5 p.m. Sunday.)

Virginia
Infections: 2,122,439 (+2,159)
Hospitalized: 57,020 (+61)     
Deaths: 22, (+12)

Floyd County:
Infections: 3,372 (+3)     
Deaths: 52

Montgomery County
Infections: 23,345 (+44)   
Deaths: 166  (+1)       

Radford:      
Infections: 5,411 (-159) 
Deaths: 53 (-1)        

Carroll County                     
Infections: 8,825 (+19) 
Deaths: 157                              

Franklin County:
Infections: 13,193 (+21)                   
Deaths: 212  

Galax:
Infections: 3,022 (+4)                    
Deaths: 81            

Giles County:
Infections: 4,921 (+3)                               
Deaths: 5 (-1)  

Patrick County:
Infections: 4,520 (+16)               
Deaths: 99

Pulaski County
Infections: 9,538 (+97)          
Deaths: 151                                       

Roanoke:
Infections:  26,303 (+24) 
Deaths: 412                                     

Roanoke County:
Infections: 26,346 (+4)                  
Deaths: 307      

Salem:
Infections: 6,836 (+6)    
Deaths: 106   

