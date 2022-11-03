Daily COVID-19 Va. report: 1,199 new cases, 6 deaths

(Based on daily reports by the Virginia Department of Health from 5 p.m. Wednesday.)
Virginia
Infections: 2,123,638 (+1,199)
Hospitalized: 57,042 (+22)
Deaths: 2217, (+6)
Floyd County:
Infections: 3,375 (+3)
Deaths: 52
Montgomery County
Infections: 23,389 (+44)
Deaths: 167 (+1)
Radford:
Infections: 5,403 (-8)
Deaths: 52 (-1)
Carroll County
Infections: 8,831 (+6)
Deaths: 157
Franklin County:
Infections: 13,193 (+14)
Deaths: 212
Galax:
Infections: 3,023 (+1)
Deaths: 81
Giles County:
Infections: 4,928 (+7)
Deaths: 53 ()
Patrick County:
Infections: 4,524 (+4)
Deaths: 99
Pulaski County
Infections: 9,546 (+8)
Deaths: 152 (+1)
Roanoke:
Infections: 26,313 (+10)
Deaths: 412
Roanoke County:
Infections: 26,341 (-5)
Deaths: 307
Salem:
Infections: 6,838 (+2)
Deaths: 106