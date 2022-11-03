Daily COVID-19 Va. report: 1,199 new cases, 6 deaths

(Based on daily reports by the Virginia Department of Health from 5 p.m. Wednesday.)

Virginia

Infections: 2,123,638 (+1,199)

Hospitalized: 57,042 (+22)

Deaths: 2217, (+6)

Floyd County:

Infections: 3,375 (+3)

Deaths: 52

Montgomery County

Infections: 23,389 (+44)

Deaths: 167 (+1)

Radford:

Infections: 5,403 (-8)

Deaths: 52 (-1)

Carroll County

Infections: 8,831 (+6)

Deaths: 157

Franklin County:

Infections: 13,193 (+14)

Deaths: 212

Galax:

Infections: 3,023 (+1)

Deaths: 81

Giles County:

Infections: 4,928 (+7)

Deaths: 53 ()

Patrick County:

Infections: 4,524 (+4)

Deaths: 99

Pulaski County

Infections: 9,546 (+8)

Deaths: 152 (+1)

Roanoke:

Infections: 26,313 (+10)

Deaths: 412

Roanoke County:

Infections: 26,341 (-5)

Deaths: 307

Salem:

Infections: 6,838 (+2)

Deaths: 106

Share this: Email

Facebook

Print

Twitter

Reddit

Pinterest

