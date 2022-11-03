muselogo1-copy

Daily COVID-19 Va. report: 1,199 new cases, 6 deaths

Montgomery County reported 44 new cases, Franklin 14, Carroll 6, Patrick 4 and Floyd counties 3.

(Based on daily reports by the Virginia Department of Health from 5 p.m. Wednesday.)

Virginia
Infections: 2,123,638 (+1,199)
Hospitalized: 57,042 (+22)     
Deaths: 2217, (+6)

Floyd County:
Infections: 3,375 (+3)     
Deaths: 52

Montgomery County
Infections: 23,389 (+44)   
Deaths: 167  (+1)       

Radford:      
Infections: 5,403 (-8) 
Deaths: 52 (-1)        

Carroll County                     
Infections: 8,831 (+6) 
Deaths: 157                              

Franklin County:
Infections: 13,193 (+14)                   
Deaths: 212  

Galax:
Infections: 3,023 (+1)                    
Deaths: 81            

Giles County:
Infections: 4,928 (+7)                               
Deaths: 53 ()  

Patrick County:
Infections: 4,524 (+4)               
Deaths: 99

Pulaski County
Infections: 9,546 (+8)          
Deaths: 152 (+1)                                       

Roanoke:
Infections:  26,313 (+10) 
Deaths: 412                                     

Roanoke County:
Infections: 26,341 (-5)                  
Deaths: 307      

Salem:
Infections: 6,838 (+2)    
Deaths: 106   

