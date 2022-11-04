muselogo1-copy

Va. COVID-19 daily cases up 1,294 while some area communities reported large losses and others had large gains

Radford cases dropped by 178 one death removed from the total while adjoining Pulaski County cases rose by 153. Roanoke city reported four new deaths but the county reported a drop of four. Salem cases dropped by 42.

(Based on daily reports by the Virginia Department of Health from 5 p.m. Wednesday.)

Virginia
Infections: 2,124,932 (+1,294)
Hospitalized: 57,042 (+22)     
Deaths: 2222, (+5)

Floyd County:
Infections: 3,379 (+4)     
Deaths: 52

Montgomery County
Infections: 23,425 (+35)   
Deaths: 168  (+1)       

Radford:      
Infections: 5,225 (-178) 
Deaths: 53 (-1)        

Carroll County                     
Infections: 8,838 (+7) 
Deaths: 158 (+1)                             

Franklin County:
Infections: 13,223 (+5)                  
Deaths: 212  

Galax:
Infections: 3,030 (+7)                    
Deaths: 81            

Giles County:
Infections: 4,935 (+7)                               
Deaths: 53 ()  

Patrick County:
Infections: 4,524 (+4)               
Deaths: 99

Pulaski County
Infections: 9,699 (+153)          
Deaths: 152                                       

Roanoke:
Infections:  26,352 (+39) 
Deaths: 412 (+4)                                     

Roanoke County:
Infections: 26,374 (+33)                  
Deaths: 301 (-4)      

Salem:
Infections: 6,796 (-42)    
Deaths: 106   

