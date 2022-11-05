Lady Buffaloes close out regional play with a 3-2 loss to Patrick County

Floyd County High School’s Lady Buffaloes volleyball went into the second round of playoff games Thursday evening against Patrick County, a team they beat 3-1 in the regular season back in September but lost in Stuart in five matches to fall 2-3 with match scores of 15-25, 15-25, 25-23, 25-14, 8-15.
In individual stats:
- Mallory Cockram delivered 15 assists, 13 digs, and 2 aces.
- Jasmine Yuvanavattana had 16 digs.
- Maria Garcia-Diaz provided 18 digs and 7 kills.
- Mia Spangler nailed 7 digs, 4 blocks, and 6 kills.
- Jasmine Locke added 5 digs and 6 kills.
The ladies finished the season 8-13.
Our congratulations to the ladies for a hard-fought season with eight big wins.