Lady Buffaloes close out regional play with a 3-2 loss to Patrick County

Maria Garcia-Diaz (right) delivers a strong point against the win against Patrick in September.

Floyd County High School’s Lady Buffaloes volleyball went into the second round of playoff games Thursday evening against Patrick County, a team they beat 3-1 in the regular season back in September but lost in Stuart in five matches to fall 2-3 with match scores of 15-25, 15-25, 25-23, 25-14, 8-15.

In individual stats:

Mallory Cockram delivered 15 assists, 13 digs, and 2 aces.

Jasmine Yuvanavattana had 16 digs.

Maria Garcia-Diaz provided 18 digs and 7 kills.

Mia Spangler nailed 7 digs, 4 blocks, and 6 kills.

Jasmine Locke added 5 digs and 6 kills.

The ladies finished the season 8-13.

Our congratulations to the ladies for a hard-fought season with eight big wins.

Mia Spangler (right) blocks a shot at the net against Patrick.







