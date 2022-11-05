Football Buffaloes finish regular season with decisive win over Carroll

A rushing onslaught delivered four touchdowns and a fifth one on a pass completed a Floyd County High School 34-23 stampede that trampled the Carroll County Cavaliers at their field in Hillsville Friday after, closing out the regular season and taking a 7-2 record into the regional playoffs.
Quarterback Rylan Swortzel ran for two touchdowns and 92 yards and passed for a third plus Lathom Barbieri rushed for 157 yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries to pace the Buffaloes.
Our congratulations to the Buffs for the season as we look forward to the playoffs.