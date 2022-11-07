muselogo1-copy

Va. Weekend COVID-19 reports: 2,619 new cases

Roanoke city adds 34 new cases and 5 more deaths. Montgomery County reports 30 new cases.

(Based on daily reports by the Virginia Department of Health from 5 p.m. Wednesday.)

Virginia
Infections: 2,127,581 (2,649)
Hospitalized: 57,042 (+61)     
Deaths: 2226, (+4)

Floyd County:
Infections: 3,382 (+3)    
Deaths: 52

Montgomery County
Infections: 23,455 (+30)   
Deaths: 168       

Radford:      
Infections: 5,231 (+6)   
Deaths: 51 (-2)        

Carroll County                     
Infections: 8,849 (+11) 
Deaths: 158                            

Franklin County:
Infections: 13,2237(+14)                  
Deaths: 212  

Galax:
Infections: 3,033 (+3)                    
Deaths: 81            

Giles County:
Infections: 4,937 (+2)                               
Deaths: 53  

Patrick County:
Infections: 4,537 (+12)               
Deaths: 99

Pulaski County
Infections: 9,712 (+13)          
Deaths: 152                                       

Roanoke:
Infections:  26,386 (+34) 
Deaths: 417 (+5)                                     

Roanoke County:
Infections: 26,393 (+19)                  
Deaths: 302 (+1)      

Salem:
Infections: 6,804 (+8)    
Deaths: 106   

