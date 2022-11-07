Va. Weekend COVID-19 reports: 2,619 new cases

(Based on daily reports by the Virginia Department of Health from 5 p.m. Wednesday.)

Virginia

Infections: 2,127,581 (2,649)

Hospitalized: 57,042 (+61)

Deaths: 2226, (+4)

Floyd County:

Infections: 3,382 (+3)

Deaths: 52

Montgomery County

Infections: 23,455 (+30)

Deaths: 168

Radford:

Infections: 5,231 (+6)

Deaths: 51 (-2)

Carroll County

Infections: 8,849 (+11)

Deaths: 158

Franklin County:

Infections: 13,2237(+14)

Deaths: 212

Galax:

Infections: 3,033 (+3)

Deaths: 81

Giles County:

Infections: 4,937 (+2)

Deaths: 53

Patrick County:

Infections: 4,537 (+12)

Deaths: 99

Pulaski County

Infections: 9,712 (+13)

Deaths: 152

Roanoke:

Infections: 26,386 (+34)

Deaths: 417 (+5)

Roanoke County:

Infections: 26,393 (+19)

Deaths: 302 (+1)

Salem:

Infections: 6,804 (+8)

Deaths: 106

Share this: Email

Facebook

Print

Twitter

Reddit

Pinterest

