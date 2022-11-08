COVID-19 cases continue to fluctuate in parts of Virginia

(Based on daily reports by the Virginia Department of Health from 5 p.m. the day before.)
Virginia
Infections: 2,128,552 (971)
Hospitalized: 57,128 (+86)
Deaths: 22,231, (+5)
Floyd County:
Infections: 3,386 (+4)
Deaths: 52
Montgomery County
Infections: 23,480 (+25)
Deaths: 168
Radford:
Infections: 5,142 (-89)
Deaths: 51
Carroll County
Infections: 8,860 (+11)
Deaths: 158
Franklin County:
Infections: 13,241 (+4)
Deaths: 212
Galax:
Infections: 3,039 (+6)
Deaths: 81
Giles County:
Infections: 4,930 (-7)
Deaths: 53
Patrick County:
Infections: 4,544 (+7)
Deaths: 100 (+1)
Pulaski County
Infections: 9,782 (+70)
Deaths: 152
Roanoke:
Infections: 26,401 (+15)
Deaths: 417
Roanoke County:
Infections: 26,384 (-9)
Deaths: 302
Salem:
Infections: 6,805 (+1)
Deaths: 106