COVID-19 cases continue to fluctuate in parts of Virginia

Radford, for example, dropped 89 cases from its listing while adjoining Pulaski County's infections went up by 70. Giles Count county fell by seven.

(Based on daily reports by the Virginia Department of Health from 5 p.m. the day before.)

Virginia
Infections: 2,128,552 (971)
Hospitalized: 57,128 (+86)     
Deaths: 22,231, (+5)

Floyd County:
Infections: 3,386 (+4)    
Deaths: 52

Montgomery County
Infections: 23,480 (+25)   
Deaths: 168       

Radford:      
Infections: 5,142 (-89)   
Deaths: 51       

Carroll County                     
Infections: 8,860 (+11) 
Deaths: 158                            

Franklin County:
Infections: 13,241 (+4)                  
Deaths: 212  

Galax:
Infections: 3,039 (+6)                    
Deaths: 81            

Giles County:
Infections: 4,930 (-7)                               
Deaths: 53  

Patrick County:
Infections: 4,544 (+7)               
Deaths: 100 (+1)  

Pulaski County
Infections: 9,782 (+70)          
Deaths: 152                                       

Roanoke:
Infections:  26,401 (+15) 
Deaths: 417                                     

Roanoke County:
Infections: 26,384 (-9)                  
Deaths: 302    

Salem:
Infections: 6,805 (+1)    
Deaths: 106   

