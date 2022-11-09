Va. COVID-19 cases rise by 954 with no new deaths

(Based on daily reports by the Virginia Department of Health from 5 p.m. the day before.)
Virginia
Infections: 2,129,506 (954)
Hospitalized: 57,146 (+18)
Deaths: 22,231,
Floyd County:
Infections: 3,389 (+3)
Deaths: 52
Montgomery County
Infections: 23,511 (+31)
Deaths: 168
Radford:
Infections: 5,073 (-69)
Deaths: 50 (-1)
Carroll County
Infections: 8,859 (-1)
Deaths: 158
Franklin County:
Infections: 13,246 (+5)
Deaths: 212
Galax:
Infections: 3,043 (+4)
Deaths: 81
Giles County:
Infections: 4,935 (+5)
Deaths: 53
Patrick County:
Infections: 4,547 (+3)
Deaths: 100
Pulaski County
Infections: 9,836 (+54)
Deaths: 153 (+1)
Roanoke:
Infections: 26,409 (+8)
Deaths: 416 (-1)
Roanoke County:
Infections: 26,392 (+8)
Deaths: 302
Salem:
Infections: 6,809 (+4)
Deaths: 106