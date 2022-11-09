muselogo1-copy

Va. COVID-19 cases rise by 954 with no new deaths

Any new deaths in localities were offset by drops in counts elsewhere.

(Based on daily reports by the Virginia Department of Health from 5 p.m. the day before.)

Virginia
Infections: 2,129,506 (954)
Hospitalized: 57,146 (+18)     
Deaths: 22,231,

Floyd County:
Infections: 3,389 (+3)    
Deaths: 52

Montgomery County
Infections: 23,511 (+31)   
Deaths: 168       

Radford:      
Infections: 5,073 (-69)   
Deaths: 50 (-1)       

Carroll County                     
Infections: 8,859 (-1) 
Deaths: 158                            

Franklin County:
Infections: 13,246 (+5)                  
Deaths: 212  

Galax:
Infections: 3,043 (+4)                    
Deaths: 81            

Giles County:
Infections: 4,935 (+5)                               
Deaths: 53  

Patrick County:
Infections: 4,547 (+3)               
Deaths: 100  

Pulaski County
Infections: 9,836 (+54)          
Deaths: 153 (+1)                                       

Roanoke:
Infections:  26,409 (+8) 
Deaths: 416 (-1)                                     

Roanoke County:
Infections: 26,392 (+8)                  
Deaths: 302    

Salem:
Infections: 6,809 (+4)    
Deaths: 106   

