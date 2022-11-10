Va. COVID-19 cases up by 1,243. Radford still losing cases

(Based on daily reports by the Virginia Department of Health from 5 p.m. the day before.)
Virginia
Infections: 2,130,749 (1,243)
Hospitalized: 57,175 (+29)
Deaths: 22,232 (+1)
Floyd County:
Infections: 3,397 (+8)
Deaths: 52
Montgomery County
Infections: 23,549 (+38)
Deaths: 168
Radford:
Infections: 4.920 (-153)
Deaths: 49 (-1)
Carroll County
Infections: 8,869 (+10)
Deaths: 158
Franklin County:
Infections: 13,2451 (+5)
Deaths: 212
Galax:
Infections: 3,038 (-5)
Deaths: 81
Giles County:
Infections: 4,937 (+2)
Deaths: 53
Patrick County:
Infections: 4,545 (-2)
Deaths: 100
Pulaski County
Infections: 9,858 (+122)
Deaths: 154 (+1)
Roanoke:
Infections: 26,415 (+6)
Deaths: 416
Roanoke County:
Infections: 26,396 (+4)
Deaths: 302
Salem:
Infections: 6,808 (-1)
Deaths: 106