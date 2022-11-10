Va. COVID-19 cases up by 1,243. Radford still losing cases

(Based on daily reports by the Virginia Department of Health from 5 p.m. the day before.)

Virginia

Infections: 2,130,749 (1,243)

Hospitalized: 57,175 (+29)

Deaths: 22,232 (+1)

Floyd County:

Infections: 3,397 (+8)

Deaths: 52

Montgomery County

Infections: 23,549 (+38)

Deaths: 168

Radford:

Infections: 4.920 (-153)

Deaths: 49 (-1)

Carroll County

Infections: 8,869 (+10)

Deaths: 158

Franklin County:

Infections: 13,2451 (+5)

Deaths: 212

Galax:

Infections: 3,038 (-5)

Deaths: 81

Giles County:

Infections: 4,937 (+2)

Deaths: 53

Patrick County:

Infections: 4,545 (-2)

Deaths: 100

Pulaski County

Infections: 9,858 (+122)

Deaths: 154 (+1)

Roanoke:

Infections: 26,415 (+6)

Deaths: 416

Roanoke County:

Infections: 26,396 (+4)

Deaths: 302

Salem:

Infections: 6,808 (-1)

Deaths: 106

Share this: Email

Facebook

Print

Twitter

Reddit

Pinterest

