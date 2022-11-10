muselogo1-copy

Va. COVID-19 cases up by 1,243. Radford still losing cases

Radford dropped another 153 total cases while Pulaski gained 122.

(Based on daily reports by the Virginia Department of Health from 5 p.m. the day before.)

Virginia
Infections: 2,130,749 (1,243)
Hospitalized: 57,175 (+29)     
Deaths: 22,232 (+1)

Floyd County:
Infections: 3,397 (+8)    
Deaths: 52

Montgomery County
Infections: 23,549 (+38)   
Deaths: 168       

Radford:      
Infections: 4.920 (-153)   
Deaths: 49 (-1)       

Carroll County                     
Infections: 8,869 (+10) 
Deaths: 158                            

Franklin County:
Infections: 13,2451 (+5)                  
Deaths: 212  

Galax:
Infections: 3,038 (-5)                    
Deaths: 81            

Giles County:
Infections: 4,937 (+2)                               
Deaths: 53  

Patrick County:
Infections: 4,545 (-2)               
Deaths: 100  

Pulaski County
Infections: 9,858 (+122)         
Deaths: 154 (+1)                                       

Roanoke:
Infections:  26,415 (+6) 
Deaths: 416                                     

Roanoke County:
Infections: 26,396 (+4)                  
Deaths: 302    

Salem:
Infections: 6,808 (-1)    
Deaths: 106   

