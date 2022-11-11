muselogo1-copy

Friday COVID-19 report: 1,145 new cases

The net change of deaths statewide was 0. Montgomery County reported one death, but Radford decreased their total by one. An increase of one in Roanoke county was wiped out by a reduction in another locality outside our area.

(Based on daily reports by the Virginia Department of Health from 5 p.m. the day before.)

Virginia
Infections: 2,131,894 (1,145)
Hospitalized: 57,133 (+18)     
Deaths: 22,232

Floyd County:
Infections: 3,400 (+3)    
Deaths: 52

Montgomery County
Infections: 23,572 (+23)   
Deaths: 169 (+1)       

Radford:      
Infections: 4,867 (-53)   
Deaths: 48 (-1)       

Carroll County                     
Infections: 8,873 (+4) 
Deaths: 158                            

Franklin County:
Infections: 13,259 (+8)                  
Deaths: 212  

Galax:
Infections: 3,039 (+1)                    
Deaths: 81            

Giles County:
Infections: 4,935 (-2)                               
Deaths: 53  

Patrick County:
Infections: 4,552 (+7)               
Deaths: 100  

Pulaski County
Infections: 10,000 (+142)         
Deaths: 154                                     

Roanoke:
Infections:  26,417 (+2) 
Deaths: 416                                     

Roanoke County:
Infections: 26,403 (+7)                  
Deaths: 303 (+1)    

Salem:
Infections: 6,814 (+6)    
Deaths: 106   

