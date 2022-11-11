Friday COVID-19 report: 1,145 new cases

(Based on daily reports by the Virginia Department of Health from 5 p.m. the day before.)
Virginia
Infections: 2,131,894 (1,145)
Hospitalized: 57,133 (+18)
Deaths: 22,232
Floyd County:
Infections: 3,400 (+3)
Deaths: 52
Montgomery County
Infections: 23,572 (+23)
Deaths: 169 (+1)
Radford:
Infections: 4,867 (-53)
Deaths: 48 (-1)
Carroll County
Infections: 8,873 (+4)
Deaths: 158
Franklin County:
Infections: 13,259 (+8)
Deaths: 212
Galax:
Infections: 3,039 (+1)
Deaths: 81
Giles County:
Infections: 4,935 (-2)
Deaths: 53
Patrick County:
Infections: 4,552 (+7)
Deaths: 100
Pulaski County
Infections: 10,000 (+142)
Deaths: 154
Roanoke:
Infections: 26,417 (+2)
Deaths: 416
Roanoke County:
Infections: 26,403 (+7)
Deaths: 303 (+1)
Salem:
Infections: 6,814 (+6)
Deaths: 106