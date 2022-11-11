Football Buffaloes end regional run with 49-14 loss to Glenvar

After beating the Glenvar High Highlanders in triple overtime in the regular season, the Floyd County High School’s Buffaloes started off behind in the first possession of the Group 2C regional quarterfinal match Thursday when the Buffs quarterback threw an interception. Glenvar responded with a 32-year touchdown pass that put the score at 7-0.
Glenvar never looked back as they added a 55-yard TD to make it 14-0 on their second drive. The Highlanders stopped the Buffaloes on a fourth-and-one and added another score in three plays to make it 21-0, then 28-0, and finally 35-0 in a first half where Glenvar piled up 392 yards
“Coverage wasn’t too great for us. It was a lot of big plays in the first half,” Floyd County coach Winfred Beale told The Roanoke Times. “They had a little revenge on their mind and were ready to play.”
The Buffaloes managed two touchdowns in the second half but Glenvar added 12 more points for a final win of 49-14.
Floyd finishes the season at 7-4 while the 8-3 Highlanders face the region’s second-seeded Martinsville in their Henry County home field in the semi-final.