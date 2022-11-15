Va. COVID-19 Daily Report: 1,009 new cases

(Based on daily reports by the Virginia Department of Health from 5 p.m. the day before.)
Virginia
Infections: 2,134,790 (1,009)
Hospitalized: 57,153 (+20)
Deaths: 22,233 (+11)
Floyd County:
Infections: 3,411 (+7)
Deaths: 52
Montgomery County
Infections: 23,592 (+6)
Deaths: 170 (+1)
Radford:
Infections: 4,858 (-13)
Deaths: 48
Carroll County
Infections: 8,893 (+10)
Deaths: 158
Franklin County:
Infections: 13,266 (+6)
Deaths: 212
Galax:
Infections: 3,041 (+1)
Deaths: 81
Giles County:
Infections: 4,934 (-1)
Deaths: 53
Patrick County:
Infections: 4,565 (+8)
Deaths: 100
Pulaski County
Infections: 10,025 (+11)
Deaths: 154
Roanoke:
Infections: 26,455 (+18)
Deaths: 416
Roanoke County:
Infections: 26,417 (-8)
Deaths: 303
Salem:
Infections: 6,816 (-7)
Deaths: 106