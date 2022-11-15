muselogo1-copy

Va. COVID-19 Daily Report: 1,009 new cases

One area death in Montgomery Coounty.

(Based on daily reports by the Virginia Department of Health from 5 p.m. the day before.)

Virginia
Infections: 2,134,790 (1,009)
Hospitalized: 57,153 (+20)     
Deaths: 22,233 (+11)

Floyd County:
Infections: 3,411 (+7)    
Deaths: 52

Montgomery County
Infections: 23,592 (+6)   
Deaths: 170 (+1)       

Radford:      
Infections: 4,858 (-13)   
Deaths: 48       

Carroll County                     
Infections: 8,893 (+10) 
Deaths: 158                            

Franklin County:
Infections: 13,266 (+6)                  
Deaths: 212  

Galax:
Infections: 3,041 (+1)                    
Deaths: 81            

Giles County:
Infections: 4,934 (-1)                               
Deaths: 53  

Patrick County:
Infections: 4,565 (+8)               
Deaths: 100  

Pulaski County
Infections: 10,025 (+11)         
Deaths: 154                                     

Roanoke:
Infections:  26,455 (+18) 
Deaths: 416                                     

Roanoke County:
Infections: 26,417 (-8)                  
Deaths: 303  

Salem:
Infections: 6,816 (-7)    
Deaths: 106   

