Va. COVID-19 Daily Report: 1,009 new cases

(Based on daily reports by the Virginia Department of Health from 5 p.m. the day before.)

Virginia

Infections: 2,134,790 (1,009)

Hospitalized: 57,153 (+20)

Deaths: 22,233 (+11)

Floyd County:

Infections: 3,411 (+7)

Deaths: 52

Montgomery County

Infections: 23,592 (+6)

Deaths: 170 (+1)

Radford:

Infections: 4,858 (-13)

Deaths: 48

Carroll County

Infections: 8,893 (+10)

Deaths: 158

Franklin County:

Infections: 13,266 (+6)

Deaths: 212

Galax:

Infections: 3,041 (+1)

Deaths: 81

Giles County:

Infections: 4,934 (-1)

Deaths: 53

Patrick County:

Infections: 4,565 (+8)

Deaths: 100

Pulaski County

Infections: 10,025 (+11)

Deaths: 154

Roanoke:

Infections: 26,455 (+18)

Deaths: 416

Roanoke County:

Infections: 26,417 (-8)

Deaths: 303

Salem:

Infections: 6,816 (-7)

Deaths: 106

