Va. COVID-19 daily report: 988 new cases, 20 more deaths

Virginia
Infections: 2,135.778 (988)
Hospitalized: 57,187 (+24)
Deaths: 22,287 (+20)
Floyd County:
Infections: 3,415 (+4)
Deaths: 52
Montgomery County
Infections: 23,591 (-1)
Deaths: 170
Radford:
Infections: 4,840 (-13)
Deaths: 48
Carroll County
Infections: 8,907 (+17)
Deaths: 159 (+1)
Franklin County:
Infections: 13,278 (+12)
Deaths: 213 (+1)
Galax:
Infections: 3,040 (-1)
Deaths: 81
Giles County:
Infections: 4,935 (+1)
Deaths: 53
Patrick County:
Infections: 4,568 (+3)
Deaths: 100
Pulaski County
Infections: 10,039 (+14)
Deaths: 154
Roanoke:
Infections: 26,467 (+12)
Deaths: 416
Roanoke County:
Infections: 26,423 (+6)
Deaths: 303
Salem:
Infections: 6,823 (+7)
Deaths: 106