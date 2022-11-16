muselogo1-copy

Va. COVID-19 daily report: 988 new cases, 20 more deaths

Montgomery, Carroll and Franklin County each had 1 new death.

Virginia
Infections: 2,135.778 (988)
Hospitalized: 57,187 (+24)     
Deaths: 22,287 (+20)

Floyd County:
Infections: 3,415 (+4)    
Deaths: 52

Montgomery County
Infections: 23,591 (-1)   
Deaths: 170       

Radford:      
Infections: 4,840 (-13)   
Deaths: 48       

Carroll County                     
Infections: 8,907 (+17) 
Deaths: 159 (+1)                           

Franklin County:
Infections: 13,278 (+12)                  
Deaths: 213 (+1)  

Galax:
Infections: 3,040 (-1)                    
Deaths: 81            

Giles County:
Infections: 4,935 (+1)                               
Deaths: 53  

Patrick County:
Infections: 4,568 (+3)               
Deaths: 100  

Pulaski County
Infections: 10,039 (+14)         
Deaths: 154                                     

Roanoke:
Infections:  26,467 (+12) 
Deaths: 416                                     

Roanoke County:
Infections: 26,423 (+6)                  
Deaths: 303  

Salem:
Infections: 6,823 (+7)    
Deaths: 106   

