New COVID-19 cases drop slightly in Virginia

Virginia
Infections: 2,136,700 (922)
Hospitalized: 57,335 (+48)
Deaths: 22,270 (+17)
Floyd County:
Infections: 3,426 (+11)
Deaths: 52
Montgomery County
Infections: 23,585 (-6)
Deaths: 171 (+1)
Radford:
Infections: 4,838 (-7)
Deaths: 48
Carroll County
Infections: 8,914 (+4)
Deaths: 159
Franklin County:
Infections: 13,284 (+6)
Deaths: 213
Galax:
Infections: 3,048 (+1)
Deaths: 81
Giles County:
Infections: 4,935
Deaths: 53
Patrick County:
Infections: 4,568 (+3)
Deaths: 100
Pulaski County
Infections: 10,048 (+9)
Deaths: 154
Roanoke:
Infections: 26,488 (+21)
Deaths: 417 (+1)
Roanoke County:
Infections: 26,422 (-1)
Deaths: 301 (-2)
Salem:
Infections: 6,823
Deaths: 107 (+1)