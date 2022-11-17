muselogo1-copy

New COVID-19 cases drop slightly in Virginia

The Old Dominion's drop in cases was the second straight day they have dropped below 1,000. Floyd County, however, saw its new cases rise to 11.

Virginia
Infections: 2,136,700 (922)
Hospitalized: 57,335 (+48)     
Deaths: 22,270 (+17)

Floyd County:
Infections: 3,426 (+11)    
Deaths: 52

Montgomery County
Infections: 23,585 (-6)   
Deaths: 171 (+1)      

Radford:      
Infections: 4,838 (-7)   
Deaths: 48       

Carroll County                     
Infections: 8,914 (+4) 
Deaths: 159                        

Franklin County:
Infections: 13,284 (+6)                  
Deaths: 213

Galax:
Infections: 3,048 (+1)                    
Deaths: 81            

Giles County:
Infections: 4,935                                
Deaths: 53  

Patrick County:
Infections: 4,568 (+3)               
Deaths: 100  

Pulaski County
Infections: 10,048 (+9)         
Deaths: 154                                     

Roanoke:
Infections:  26,488 (+21) 
Deaths: 417 (+1)                                        

Roanoke County:
Infections: 26,422 (-1)                  
Deaths: 301 (-2)   

Salem:
Infections: 6,823     
Deaths: 107 (+1)      

