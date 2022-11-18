muselogo1-copy

Va. daily COVID-19 cases back up to more than 1,000 cases

Localities continue to report drops in total number of infections. Radford's report Friday was minus 13, Galex and Salem dropped by 3 each, and Giles County by 2

Virginia
Infections: 2,137,759 (1,059)
Hospitalized: 57,356 (+21)     
Deaths: 22,285 (+15)

Floyd County:
Infections: 3,431 (+5)    
Deaths: 52

Montgomery County
Infections: 23,585 (+3)   
Deaths: 173 (+2)      

Radford:      
Infections: 4,825 (-13)   
Deaths: 48       

Carroll County                     
Infections: 8,926 (+12) 
Deaths: 159                        

Franklin County:
Infections: 13,297 (+13)                  
Deaths: 213

Galax:
Infections: 3,042 (-3)                    
Deaths: 81            

Giles County:
Infections: 4,933 (-2)                                 
Deaths: 53  

Patrick County:
Infections: 4,572 (+4)              
Deaths: 100  

Pulaski County
Infections: 10,057 (+9)         
Deaths: 155 (+1)                                      

Roanoke:
Infections:  26,500 (+12) 
Deaths: 417                                       

Roanoke County:
Infections: 26,433 (+11)                  
Deaths: 301  

Salem:
Infections: 6,820 (-3)      
Deaths: 107       

