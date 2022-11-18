Va. daily COVID-19 cases back up to more than 1,000 cases

Virginia
Infections: 2,137,759 (1,059)
Hospitalized: 57,356 (+21)
Deaths: 22,285 (+15)
Floyd County:
Infections: 3,431 (+5)
Deaths: 52
Montgomery County
Infections: 23,585 (+3)
Deaths: 173 (+2)
Radford:
Infections: 4,825 (-13)
Deaths: 48
Carroll County
Infections: 8,926 (+12)
Deaths: 159
Franklin County:
Infections: 13,297 (+13)
Deaths: 213
Galax:
Infections: 3,042 (-3)
Deaths: 81
Giles County:
Infections: 4,933 (-2)
Deaths: 53
Patrick County:
Infections: 4,572 (+4)
Deaths: 100
Pulaski County
Infections: 10,057 (+9)
Deaths: 155 (+1)
Roanoke:
Infections: 26,500 (+12)
Deaths: 417
Roanoke County:
Infections: 26,433 (+11)
Deaths: 301
Salem:
Infections: 6,820 (-3)
Deaths: 107