Weekend Va. COVID-19 report shows 2,000 new cases, 19 deaths

(Numbers from the Virginia Department of Health reports from 5 p.m. Thursday for last week through 5 p.m.Monday of this week.)
Virginia
Infections: 2,139,759 (2,000)
Hospitalized: 57,388 (+32)
Deaths: 22,304 (+19)
Floyd County:
Infections: 3,434 (+3)
Deaths: 52
Montgomery County
Infections: 23,599 (+14)
Deaths: 173
Radford:
Infections: 4,817 (-8)
Deaths: 48
Carroll County
Infections: 8,934 (+7)
Deaths: 159
Franklin County:
Infections: 13,303 (+6)
Deaths: 212
Galax:
Infections: 3,043 (+1)
Deaths: 81
Giles County:
Infections: 4,935 (+2)
Deaths: 53
Patrick County:
Infections: 4,576 (+4)
Deaths: 100
Pulaski County
Infections: 10,070 (+13)
Deaths: 156 (+1)
Roanoke:
Infections: 26,513 (+13)
Deaths: 417
Roanoke County:
Infections: 26,439 (+16)
Deaths: 301
Salem:
Infections: 6,833 (+13)
Deaths: 107