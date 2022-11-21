muselogo1-copy

Weekend Va. COVID-19 report shows 2,000 new cases, 19 deaths

No new deaths reported in our area. Thirty-two additional hospitalizations in the Old Dominion.

(Numbers from the Virginia Department of Health reports from 5 p.m. Thursday for last week through 5 p.m.Monday of this week.)

Virginia
Infections: 2,139,759 (2,000)
Hospitalized: 57,388 (+32)     
Deaths: 22,304 (+19)

Floyd County:
Infections: 3,434 (+3)    
Deaths: 52

Montgomery County
Infections: 23,599 (+14)   
Deaths: 173     

Radford:      
Infections: 4,817 (-8)   
Deaths: 48       

Carroll County                     
Infections: 8,934 (+7) 
Deaths: 159                        

Franklin County:
Infections: 13,303 (+6)                  
Deaths: 212

Galax:
Infections: 3,043 (+1)                    
Deaths: 81            

Giles County:
Infections: 4,935 (+2)                                 
Deaths: 53  

Patrick County:
Infections: 4,576 (+4)              
Deaths: 100  

Pulaski County
Infections: 10,070 (+13)         
Deaths: 156 (+1)                                      

Roanoke:
Infections:  26,513 (+13) 
Deaths: 417                                       

Roanoke County:
Infections: 26,439 (+16)                  
Deaths: 301  

Salem:
Infections: 6,833 (+13)      
Deaths: 107       

© 2004-2022 Blue Ridge Muse

Leave a Reply

© 2021 Blue Ridge Muse