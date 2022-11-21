Weekend Va. COVID-19 report shows 2,000 new cases, 19 deaths

(Numbers from the Virginia Department of Health reports from 5 p.m. Thursday for last week through 5 p.m.Monday of this week.)

Virginia

Infections: 2,139,759 (2,000)

Hospitalized: 57,388 (+32)

Deaths: 22,304 (+19)

Floyd County:

Infections: 3,434 (+3)

Deaths: 52

Montgomery County

Infections: 23,599 (+14)

Deaths: 173

Radford:

Infections: 4,817 (-8)

Deaths: 48

Carroll County

Infections: 8,934 (+7)

Deaths: 159

Franklin County:

Infections: 13,303 (+6)

Deaths: 212

Galax:

Infections: 3,043 (+1)

Deaths: 81

Giles County:

Infections: 4,935 (+2)

Deaths: 53

Patrick County:

Infections: 4,576 (+4)

Deaths: 100

Pulaski County

Infections: 10,070 (+13)

Deaths: 156 (+1)

Roanoke:

Infections: 26,513 (+13)

Deaths: 417

Roanoke County:

Infections: 26,439 (+16)

Deaths: 301

Salem:

Infections: 6,833 (+13)

Deaths: 107

