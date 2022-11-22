muselogo1-copy

New Va. COVID-19 cases drop to 884 but deaths rise to 56

In our area, new deaths were reported in Galax, Salem plus Franklin and Patrick counties.

(Numbers from the Virginia Department of Health daily reports from 5 p.m. the preceding day.)

Virginia
Infections: 2,140,643 (884)
Hospitalized: 57,444 (+56)     
Deaths: 22,323 (+19)

Floyd County:
Infections: 3,437 (+3)    
Deaths: 52

Montgomery County
Infections: 23,598 (-1)   
Deaths: 173     

Radford:      
Infections: 4,812 (-5)   
Deaths: 48       

Carroll County                     
Infections: 8,936 (+2) 
Deaths: 159                        

Franklin County:
Infections: 13,304 (+1)                 
Deaths: 213 (+1)

Galax:
Infections: 3,049 (+6)                    
Deaths: 82 (+1)            

Giles County:
Infections: 4,935                                
Deaths: 53  

Patrick County:
Infections: 4,574 (-2)              
Deaths: 101 (+1)  

Pulaski County
Infections: 10,077 (+7)         
Deaths: 156                                     

Roanoke:
Infections:  26,516 (+3) 
Deaths: 417                                       

Roanoke County:
Infections: 26,451 (+2)                  
Deaths: 301  

Salem:
Infections: 6,832 (-1)      
Deaths: 108 (+1)

