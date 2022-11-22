New Va. COVID-19 cases drop to 884 but deaths rise to 56

(Numbers from the Virginia Department of Health daily reports from 5 p.m. the preceding day.)
Virginia
Infections: 2,140,643 (884)
Hospitalized: 57,444 (+56)
Deaths: 22,323 (+19)
Floyd County:
Infections: 3,437 (+3)
Deaths: 52
Montgomery County
Infections: 23,598 (-1)
Deaths: 173
Radford:
Infections: 4,812 (-5)
Deaths: 48
Carroll County
Infections: 8,936 (+2)
Deaths: 159
Franklin County:
Infections: 13,304 (+1)
Deaths: 213 (+1)
Galax:
Infections: 3,049 (+6)
Deaths: 82 (+1)
Giles County:
Infections: 4,935
Deaths: 53
Patrick County:
Infections: 4,574 (-2)
Deaths: 101 (+1)
Pulaski County
Infections: 10,077 (+7)
Deaths: 156
Roanoke:
Infections: 26,516 (+3)
Deaths: 417
Roanoke County:
Infections: 26,451 (+2)
Deaths: 301
Salem:
Infections: 6,832 (-1)
Deaths: 108 (+1)