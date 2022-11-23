Va. COVID-19 cases up by 1,245

(Numbers from the Virginia Department of Health daily reports from 5 p.m. the preceding day.)

Virginia

Infections: 2,141,188 (1,245)

Hospitalized: 57,478 (+34)

Deaths: 22,338(+15)

Floyd County:

Infections: 3,441 (+4)

Deaths: 52

Montgomery County

Infections: 23,608 (+10)

Deaths: 174 (+1)

Radford:

Infections: 4,801 (–11

Deaths: 48

Carroll County

Infections: 8,950 (+14)

Deaths: 159

Franklin County:

Infections: 13,304

Deaths: 213

Galax:

Infections: 3,048 (-1)

Deaths: 82 (+1)

Giles County:

Infections: 4,935

Deaths: 53

Patrick County:

Infections: 4,578 (+4)

Deaths: 101

Pulaski County

Infections: 10,089 (+12)

Deaths: 156

Roanoke:

Infections: 26,531 (+15)

Deaths: 418 (+1)

Roanoke County:

Infections: 26,458 (+7)

Deaths: 301

Salem:

Infections: 6,836 (+4)

Deaths: 108

