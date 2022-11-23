Va. COVID-19 cases up by 1,245

(Numbers from the Virginia Department of Health daily reports from 5 p.m. the preceding day.)
Virginia
Infections: 2,141,188 (1,245)
Hospitalized: 57,478 (+34)
Deaths: 22,338(+15)
Floyd County:
Infections: 3,441 (+4)
Deaths: 52
Montgomery County
Infections: 23,608 (+10)
Deaths: 174 (+1)
Radford:
Infections: 4,801 (–11
Deaths: 48
Carroll County
Infections: 8,950 (+14)
Deaths: 159
Franklin County:
Infections: 13,304
Deaths: 213
Galax:
Infections: 3,048 (-1)
Deaths: 82 (+1)
Giles County:
Infections: 4,935
Deaths: 53
Patrick County:
Infections: 4,578 (+4)
Deaths: 101
Pulaski County
Infections: 10,089 (+12)
Deaths: 156
Roanoke:
Infections: 26,531 (+15)
Deaths: 418 (+1)
Roanoke County:
Infections: 26,458 (+7)
Deaths: 301
Salem:
Infections: 6,836 (+4)
Deaths: 108