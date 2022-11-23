muselogo1-copy

Va. COVID-19 cases up by 1,245

New deaths in Roanoke city and Montgomery County.

(Numbers from the Virginia Department of Health daily reports from 5 p.m. the preceding day.)

Virginia
Infections: 2,141,188 (1,245)
Hospitalized: 57,478 (+34)     
Deaths: 22,338(+15)

Floyd County:
Infections: 3,441 (+4)    
Deaths: 52

Montgomery County
Infections: 23,608 (+10)   
Deaths: 174  (+1)   

Radford:      
Infections: 4,801 (–11   
Deaths: 48       

Carroll County                     
Infections: 8,950 (+14) 
Deaths: 159                        

Franklin County:
Infections: 13,304                 
Deaths: 213

Galax:
Infections: 3,048 (-1)                    
Deaths: 82 (+1)            

Giles County:
Infections: 4,935                                
Deaths: 53  

Patrick County:
Infections: 4,578 (+4)              
Deaths: 101

Pulaski County
Infections: 10,089 (+12)         
Deaths: 156                                     

Roanoke:
Infections:  26,531 (+15) 
Deaths: 418 (+1)                                       

Roanoke County:
Infections: 26,458 (+7)                  
Deaths: 301  

Salem:
Infections: 6,836 (+4)      
Deaths: 108

