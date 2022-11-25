muselogo1-copy

Two-day COVID-19 report shows 1,916 new cases in Virginia

In 28 deaths from Wednesday and Thanksgiving Day, 28 deaths include three in Roanoke County, 1 in Carroll County and 1 in Salem.

(Numbers from the Virginia Department of Health daily reports from 5 p.m. the preceding day.)

Virginia
Infections: 2,143.804 (1,916)
Hospitalized: 57,804 (+27)     
Deaths: 22,366 (+28)

Floyd County:
Infections: 3,440 (-1)    
Deaths: 52

Montgomery County
Infections: 23,627 (+19)   
Deaths: 174

(Numbers from the Virginia Department of Health daily reports from 5 p.m. Wednesday through 5 p.m. Thursday (Thanksgiving).)

Radford:      
Infections: 4,801  
Deaths: 48       

Carroll County                     
Infections: 8,956 (+6) 
Deaths: 160  (+1)                        

Franklin County:
Infections: 13,314  (+10)                
Deaths: 213

Galax:
Infections: 3,045 (-3)                    
Deaths: 82            

Giles County:
Infections: 4,941   (+6)                              
Deaths: 53  

Patrick County:
Infections: 4,581 (+3)              
Deaths: 101

Pulaski County
Infections: 10,097 (+8)         
Deaths: 156                                     

Roanoke:
Infections:  26,549 (+18) 
Deaths: 418                                       

Roanoke County:
Infections: 26,486 (+28)                  
Deaths: 304  (+3)  

Salem:
Infections: 6,842 (+6)      
Deaths: 109  (+1)

 

