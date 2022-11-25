Two-day COVID-19 report shows 1,916 new cases in Virginia

(Numbers from the Virginia Department of Health daily reports from 5 p.m. the preceding day.)
Virginia
Infections: 2,143.804 (1,916)
Hospitalized: 57,804 (+27)
Deaths: 22,366 (+28)
Floyd County:
Infections: 3,440 (-1)
Deaths: 52
Montgomery County
Infections: 23,627 (+19)
Deaths: 174
(Numbers from the Virginia Department of Health daily reports from 5 p.m. Wednesday through 5 p.m. Thursday (Thanksgiving).)
Radford:
Infections: 4,801
Deaths: 48
Carroll County
Infections: 8,956 (+6)
Deaths: 160 (+1)
Franklin County:
Infections: 13,314 (+10)
Deaths: 213
Galax:
Infections: 3,045 (-3)
Deaths: 82
Giles County:
Infections: 4,941 (+6)
Deaths: 53
Patrick County:
Infections: 4,581 (+3)
Deaths: 101
Pulaski County
Infections: 10,097 (+8)
Deaths: 156
Roanoke:
Infections: 26,549 (+18)
Deaths: 418
Roanoke County:
Infections: 26,486 (+28)
Deaths: 304 (+3)
Salem:
Infections: 6,842 (+6)
Deaths: 109 (+1)