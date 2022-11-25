Two-day COVID-19 report shows 1,916 new cases in Virginia

(Numbers from the Virginia Department of Health daily reports from 5 p.m. the preceding day.)

(Numbers from the Virginia Department of Health daily reports from 5 p.m. Wednesday through 5 p.m. Thursday (Thanksgiving).)

Virginia

Infections: 2,143,804 (1,916)

Hospitalized: 57,505 (+27)

Deaths: 22,366 (+28)

Floyd County:

Infections: 3,440 (-1)

Deaths: 52

Montgomery County

Infections: 23,627 (+19)

Deaths: 174

Radford:

Infections: 4,801

Deaths: 48

Carroll County

Infections: 8,956 (+6)

Deaths: 160 (+1)

Franklin County:

Infections: 13,314 (+10)

Deaths: 213

Galax:

Infections: 3,045 (-3)

Deaths: 82

Giles County:

Infections: 4,941 (+6)

Deaths: 53

Patrick County:

Infections: 4,581 (+3)

Deaths: 101

Pulaski County

Infections: 10,097 (+8)

Deaths: 156

Roanoke:

Infections: 26,549 (+18)

Deaths: 418

Roanoke County:

Infections: 26,486 (+28)

Deaths: 304 (+3)

Salem:

Infections: 6,842 (+6)

Deaths: 109 (+1)

