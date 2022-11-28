muselogo1-copy

Weekend Va. COVID-19 report: 2,222 new cases

Among the area deaths were one in Radford and another in Carroll County.

(Numbers from the Virginia Department of Health daily reports from 5 p.m. Friday through 5 p.m. Sunday )

Virginia
Infections: 2,146,026 (2,222)
Hospitalized: 57,518 (+13)    
Deaths: 22,374 (+8)

Floyd County:
Infections: 3,448 (+8)    
Deaths: 52

Montgomery County
Infections: 23,643 (+16)   
Deaths: 174   

Radford:      
Infections: 4,801  
Deaths: 49 (+1)         

Carroll County                     
Infections: 8,959 (+3) 
Deaths: 161  (+1)                        

Franklin County:
Infections: 13,320  (+6)                
Deaths: 213

Galax:
Infections: 3,046 (+1)                    
Deaths: 82            

Giles County:
Infections: 4,945   (+4)                              
Deaths: 53  

Patrick County:
Infections: 4,594 (+13)              
Deaths: 101

Pulaski County
Infections: 10,105 (+8)         
Deaths: 156                                     

Roanoke:
Infections:  26,568 (+19) 
Deaths: 418                                       

Roanoke County:
Infections: 26,507 (+21)                  
Deaths: 304    

Salem:
Infections: 6,848 (+6)      
Deaths: 109  

