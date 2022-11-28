Weekend Va. COVID-19 report: 2,222 new cases

(Numbers from the Virginia Department of Health daily reports from 5 p.m. Friday through 5 p.m. Sunday )
Virginia
Infections: 2,146,026 (2,222)
Hospitalized: 57,518 (+13)
Deaths: 22,374 (+8)
Floyd County:
Infections: 3,448 (+8)
Deaths: 52
Montgomery County
Infections: 23,643 (+16)
Deaths: 174
Radford:
Infections: 4,801
Deaths: 49 (+1)
Carroll County
Infections: 8,959 (+3)
Deaths: 161 (+1)
Franklin County:
Infections: 13,320 (+6)
Deaths: 213
Galax:
Infections: 3,046 (+1)
Deaths: 82
Giles County:
Infections: 4,945 (+4)
Deaths: 53
Patrick County:
Infections: 4,594 (+13)
Deaths: 101
Pulaski County
Infections: 10,105 (+8)
Deaths: 156
Roanoke:
Infections: 26,568 (+19)
Deaths: 418
Roanoke County:
Infections: 26,507 (+21)
Deaths: 304
Salem:
Infections: 6,848 (+6)
Deaths: 109