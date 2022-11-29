Va. COVID-19 cases up by 1,654 with 19 new deaths

(Numbers from the Virginia Department of Health daily reports from 5 p.m. the preceding day.)
Virginia
Infections: 2,147,680 (1,654)
Hospitalized: 57,552 (+34)
Deaths: 22,393 (+19)
Floyd County:
Infections: 3,449 (+1)
Deaths: 52
Montgomery County
Infections: 23,653 (+10)
Deaths: 174
Radford:
Infections: 4,802 (+1)
Deaths: 49
Carroll County
Infections: 8,959
Deaths: 161
Franklin County:
Infections: 13,326 (+6)
Deaths: 213
Galax:
Infections: 3,050 (+4)
Deaths: 83 (+1)
Giles County:
Infections: 4,948 (+3)
Deaths: 53
Patrick County:
Infections: 4,597 (+3)
Deaths: 102 (+1)
Pulaski County
Infections: 10,109 (+4)
Deaths: 156
Roanoke:
Infections: 26,568 (+19)
Deaths: 419 (+1)
Roanoke County:
Infections: 26,512 (+5)
Deaths: 305 (+1)
Salem:
Infections: 6,859 (+11)
Deaths: 109