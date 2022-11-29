muselogo1-copy

Va. COVID-19 cases up by 1,654 with 19 new deaths

Area localities report deaths: 1 in Galax, 1 in Roanoke cities and 1 each in Patrick and Roanoke counties.

(Numbers from the Virginia Department of Health daily reports from 5 p.m. the preceding day.)

Virginia
Infections: 2,147,680 (1,654)
Hospitalized: 57,552 (+34)    
Deaths: 22,393 (+19)

Floyd County:
Infections: 3,449 (+1)    
Deaths: 52

Montgomery County
Infections: 23,653 (+10)   
Deaths: 174   

Radford:      
Infections: 4,802  (+1)
Deaths: 49         

Carroll County                     
Infections: 8,959
Deaths: 161                          

Franklin County:
Infections: 13,326  (+6)                
Deaths: 213

Galax:
Infections: 3,050 (+4)                    
Deaths: 83 (+1)            

Giles County:
Infections: 4,948   (+3)                              
Deaths: 53  

Patrick County:
Infections: 4,597 (+3)              
Deaths: 102 (+1)

Pulaski County
Infections: 10,109 (+4)         
Deaths: 156                                     

Roanoke:
Infections:  26,568 (+19) 
Deaths: 419 (+1)                                       

Roanoke County:
Infections: 26,512 (+5)                  
Deaths: 305 (+1)    

Salem:
Infections: 6,859 (+11)      
Deaths: 109  

