New daily Va. COVID-19 increasing with 1,832 reported

(Numbers from the Virginia Department of Health daily reports from 5 p.m. the preceding day.)
Virginia
Infections: 2,149,512 (1,832)
Hospitalized: 57,612 (+60)
Deaths: 22,418 (+25)
Floyd County:
Infections: 3,449
Deaths: 53 (+1)
Montgomery County
Infections: 23,674 (+21)
Deaths: 174
Radford:
Infections: 4,805 (+3)
Deaths: 49
Carroll County
Infections: 8,967 (+8)
Deaths: 161
Franklin County:
Infections: 13,333 (+7)
Deaths: 213
Galax:
Infections: 3,051 (+1)
Deaths: 83
Giles County:
Infections: 4,956 (+8)
Deaths: 53
Patrick County:
Infections: 4,601 (+4)
Deaths: 102
Pulaski County
Infections: 10,111 (+2)
Deaths: 156
Roanoke:
Infections: 26,595 (+14)
Deaths: 419
Roanoke County:
Infections: 26,528 (+16)
Deaths: 304 (-1)
Salem:
Infections: 6,858 (-1)
Deaths: 109