muselogo1-copy

New daily Va. COVID-19 increasing with 1,832 reported

Hospitalizations are up over previous days. Among the 23 deaths reported Tuesday, the only one in our area was in Floyd County.

(Numbers from the Virginia Department of Health daily reports from 5 p.m. the preceding day.)

Virginia
Infections: 2,149,512 (1,832)
Hospitalized: 57,612 (+60)    
Deaths: 22,418 (+25)

Floyd County:
Infections: 3,449   
Deaths: 53 (+1) 

Montgomery County
Infections: 23,674 (+21)   
Deaths: 174   

Radford:      
Infections: 4,805  (+3)
Deaths: 49         

Carroll County                     
Infections: 8,967 (+8) 
Deaths: 161                          

Franklin County:
Infections: 13,333  (+7)                
Deaths: 213

Galax:
Infections: 3,051 (+1)                    
Deaths: 83            

Giles County:
Infections: 4,956   (+8)                              
Deaths: 53  

Patrick County:
Infections: 4,601 (+4)              
Deaths: 102

Pulaski County
Infections: 10,111 (+2)         
Deaths: 156                                     

Roanoke:
Infections:  26,595 (+14) 
Deaths: 419                                       

Roanoke County:
Infections: 26,528 (+16)                  
Deaths: 304 (-1)    

Salem:
Infections: 6,858 (-1)      
Deaths: 109  

© 2004-2022 Blue Ridge Muse

Leave a Reply

© 2021 Blue Ridge Muse