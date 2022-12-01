Va. COVID-19 cases up by 1,801

(Numbers from the Virginia Department of Health daily reports from 5 p.m. the preceding day.)
Virginia
Infections: 2,151,313 (1,801)
Hospitalized: 57,636 (+24)
Deaths: 22,437 (+19)
Floyd County:
Infections: 3,453 (+4)
Deaths: 53
Montgomery County
Infections: 23,693 (+19)
Deaths: 174
Radford:
Infections: 4,807 (+2)
Deaths: 49
Carroll County
Infections: 8,969 (+2)
Deaths: 161
Franklin County:
Infections: 13,339 (+6)
Deaths: 213
Galax:
Infections: 3,052 (+1)
Deaths: 83
Giles County:
Infections: 4,960 (+4)
Deaths: 53
Patrick County:
Infections: 4,606 (+5)
Deaths: 102
Pulaski County
Infections: 10,113 (+2)
Deaths: 156
Roanoke:
Infections: 26,611 (+16)
Deaths: 419
Roanoke County:
Infections: 26,548 (+20)
Deaths: 304
Salem:
Infections: 6,861 (+3)
Deaths: 109