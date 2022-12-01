muselogo1-copy

Va. COVID-19 cases up by 1,801

After a period were daily rises were under 1,000 or 900, this increase was the second straight day for an increase over 1,800 in a week when all daily reports show more than 1,000 new infections each day.

(Numbers from the Virginia Department of Health daily reports from 5 p.m. the preceding day.)

Virginia
Infections: 2,151,313 (1,801)
Hospitalized: 57,636 (+24)    
Deaths: 22,437 (+19)

Floyd County:
Infections: 3,453 (+4) 
Deaths: 53

Montgomery County
Infections: 23,693 (+19)   
Deaths: 174   

Radford:      
Infections: 4,807  (+2)
Deaths: 49         

Carroll County                     
Infections: 8,969 (+2) 
Deaths: 161                          

Franklin County:
Infections: 13,339  (+6)                
Deaths: 213

Galax:
Infections: 3,052 (+1)                    
Deaths: 83            

Giles County:
Infections: 4,960   (+4)                              
Deaths: 53  

Patrick County:
Infections: 4,606 (+5)              
Deaths: 102

Pulaski County
Infections: 10,113 (+2)         
Deaths: 156                                     

Roanoke:
Infections:  26,611 (+16) 
Deaths: 419                                       

Roanoke County:
Infections: 26,548 (+20)                  
Deaths: 304  

Salem:
Infections: 6,861 (+3)      
Deaths: 109  

