Friday COVID -19 report shows 1,919 new cases, 20 more deaths

The daily increase in cases is the highest this week. One of the 20 deaths came in Roanoke city.

(Numbers from the Virginia Department of Health daily reports from 5 p.m. the preceding day.)

Virginia
Infections: 2,153,223 (1,910)
Hospitalized: 57,686 (+50)    
Deaths: 22,437 (+20)

Floyd County:
Infections: 3,459 (+6) 
Deaths: 53

Montgomery County
Infections: 23,708 (+15)   
Deaths: 174   

Radford:      
Infections: 4,811  (+4)
Deaths: 49         

Carroll County                     
Infections: 8,973 (+4) 
Deaths: 161                          

Franklin County:
Infections: 13,348  (+9)                
Deaths: 213

Galax:
Infections: 3,063 (+11)                    
Deaths: 83            

Giles County:
Infections: 4,961   (+1)                              
Deaths: 53  

Patrick County:
Infections: 4,615 (+9)              
Deaths: 102

Pulaski County
Infections: 10,115 (+2)         
Deaths: 156                                     

Roanoke:
Infections:  26,630 (+19) 
Deaths: 420  (+1)                                       

Roanoke County:
Infections: 26,576 (+28)                  
Deaths: 304  

Salem:
Infections: 6,863 (+2)      
Deaths: 109  

