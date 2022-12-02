Friday COVID -19 report shows 1,919 new cases, 20 more deaths

(Numbers from the Virginia Department of Health daily reports from 5 p.m. the preceding day.)
Virginia
Infections: 2,153,223 (1,910)
Hospitalized: 57,686 (+50)
Deaths: 22,437 (+20)
Floyd County:
Infections: 3,459 (+6)
Deaths: 53
Montgomery County
Infections: 23,708 (+15)
Deaths: 174
Radford:
Infections: 4,811 (+4)
Deaths: 49
Carroll County
Infections: 8,973 (+4)
Deaths: 161
Franklin County:
Infections: 13,348 (+9)
Deaths: 213
Galax:
Infections: 3,063 (+11)
Deaths: 83
Giles County:
Infections: 4,961 (+1)
Deaths: 53
Patrick County:
Infections: 4,615 (+9)
Deaths: 102
Pulaski County
Infections: 10,115 (+2)
Deaths: 156
Roanoke:
Infections: 26,630 (+19)
Deaths: 420 (+1)
Roanoke County:
Infections: 26,576 (+28)
Deaths: 304
Salem:
Infections: 6,863 (+2)
Deaths: 109