Weekend brings 3,136 new COVID-19 cases to Virginia

(Numbers from the Virginia Department of Health daily reports from 5 p.m. Friday through 5 p.m. Sunday.)

Virginia

Infections: 2,156,359 (3,136)

Hospitalized: 57,734 (+48)

Deaths: 22,475 (+38)

Floyd County:

Infections: 3,467 (+8)

Deaths: 53

Montgomery County

Infections: 23,735 (+27)

Deaths: 174

Radford:

Infections: 4,8320 (+9)

Deaths: 49

Carroll County

Infections: 8,982 (+9)

Deaths: 161

Franklin County:

Infections: 13,366 (+18)

Deaths: 213

Galax:

Infections: 3,057 (-6)

Deaths: 83

Giles County:

Infections: 4,970 (+9)

Deaths: 53

Patrick County:

Infections: 4,619 (+4)

Deaths: 102

Pulaski County

Infections: 10,126 (+11)

Deaths: 156

Roanoke:

Infections: 26,664 (+34)

Deaths: 420

Roanoke County:

Infections: 26,626 (+50)

Deaths: 304

Salem:

Infections: 6,878 (+15)

Deaths: 109

