Weekend brings 3,136 new COVID-19 cases to Virginia

(Numbers from the Virginia Department of Health daily reports from 5 p.m. Friday through 5 p.m. Sunday.)
Virginia
Infections: 2,156,359 (3,136)
Hospitalized: 57,734 (+48)
Deaths: 22,475 (+38)
Floyd County:
Infections: 3,467 (+8)
Deaths: 53
Montgomery County
Infections: 23,735 (+27)
Deaths: 174
Radford:
Infections: 4,8320 (+9)
Deaths: 49
Carroll County
Infections: 8,982 (+9)
Deaths: 161
Franklin County:
Infections: 13,366 (+18)
Deaths: 213
Galax:
Infections: 3,057 (-6)
Deaths: 83
Giles County:
Infections: 4,970 (+9)
Deaths: 53
Patrick County:
Infections: 4,619 (+4)
Deaths: 102
Pulaski County
Infections: 10,126 (+11)
Deaths: 156
Roanoke:
Infections: 26,664 (+34)
Deaths: 420
Roanoke County:
Infections: 26,626 (+50)
Deaths: 304
Salem:
Infections: 6,878 (+15)
Deaths: 109