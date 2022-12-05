muselogo1-copy

Weekend brings 3,136 new COVID-19 cases to Virginia

No new deaths in our area. Virginia reported 38.

(Numbers from the Virginia Department of Health daily reports from 5 p.m. Friday through 5 p.m. Sunday.)

Virginia
Infections: 2,156,359 (3,136)
Hospitalized: 57,734 (+48)    
Deaths: 22,475 (+38)

Floyd County:
Infections: 3,467 (+8) 
Deaths: 53

Montgomery County
Infections: 23,735 (+27)   
Deaths: 174   

Radford:      
Infections: 4,8320  (+9)
Deaths: 49         

Carroll County                     
Infections: 8,982 (+9) 
Deaths: 161                          

Franklin County:
Infections: 13,366  (+18)                
Deaths: 213

Galax:
Infections: 3,057 (-6)                    
Deaths: 83            

Giles County:
Infections: 4,970   (+9)                              
Deaths: 53  

Patrick County:
Infections: 4,619 (+4)              
Deaths: 102

Pulaski County
Infections: 10,126 (+11)         
Deaths: 156                                     

Roanoke:
Infections:  26,664 (+34) 
Deaths: 420                                        

Roanoke County:
Infections: 26,626 (+50)                  
Deaths: 304  

Salem:
Infections: 6,878 (+15)      
Deaths: 109  

