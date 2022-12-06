Lady Buffs face Magna Vista in home opening game

Floyd County Lady Buffaloes hosted Magna Vista Monday evening in the Alan Cantrell Gym, giving fans a chance to see the 2022 lineup at work.

The Ladies led 23-19 at the half when I had to leave the game because of a hampered right leg that gave out, so I don’t have the final scores. Hopefully, I can find the score later in the day.

I can report the male Buffs beat Magna Vista on their home turf 71-59 on the road Monday evening.

In that game, AJ Cantrell led the scoring with 21 points. Kaiden Swortzel added 20, and Rylan Swortzel had 16.

My apologies for having to cut out early on the Ladies’ game. The limitations of old age are setting in.

Destiny Harman goes for the score.

Buffaloes cheerleaders celebrate an extra point.

